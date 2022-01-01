Spiro's Kouzina - Melbourne
Uncompromising when it comes to freshness, quality, and consistency, we elevate modern Mediterranean cuisine to the next level.
225 Palm Bay Rd NE Suite 172
Popular Items
Location
225 Palm Bay Rd NE Suite 172
Melbourne FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Long Doggers
Eat inside to experience the Surf Shop atmosphere or outside and enjoy the great Florida weather.
Promise Cafe & Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Beef 'O' Brady's
Good Food, Good Sports
Soprano’s Pizza
Friends...we had a fire sprinkler head fail overnight this past Saturday and flooded the restaurant. We are required to close down until the water damage is remediated and the restaurant is made whole again. We will be temporarily closed until the cleanup and renovations are complete. We will post an update once we have them. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Your friends at Soprano's.