Spiro's Kouzina - Melbourne

Uncompromising when it comes to freshness, quality, and consistency, we elevate modern Mediterranean cuisine to the next level.

225 Palm Bay Rd NE Suite 172

Popular Items

Baklava Cheesecake$6.95
Chicken Gyro$9.95
Marinated chicken breast, served with tomatoes, onions, lettuce and our homemade Greek yogurt tzatziki.
Greek Salad$9.95
A traditional Greek favorite. Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, onions, peperoncini, olives, and Feta cheese served with our original homemade creamy Greek dressing.
Spinach Pie$9.95
Flakey filo dough stuffed with spinach, feta cheese and seasonings, baked to a golden brown perfection. Served with Greek yogurt tzatziki
Spiro's Famous Gyros$9.95
A blend of seasoned beef and lamb, sliced thin, served with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and our homemade Greek yogurt tzatziki.
Souvlaki$10.95
A classic Greek favorite of marinated pork tenderloin served with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and our homemade Greek yogurt tzatziki.
Falafel$11.95
A Mediterranean favorite of ground chickpeas and our blend of spices served in a grilled pita with lettuce tomatoes, red onion and Greek yogurt tzatziki.
Mediterranean Quesadilla$9.95
with Spiro's Famous Gyro, Chicken or Vegetarian. A delicious blend of imported feta jack & cheddar cheeses, pepperoncinis and tomatoes, smothered between two fresh grilled pitas. Served with homemade salsa and Greek yogurt tzatziki.
Hummus$8.95
Our signature take on this Mediterranean favorite, served with fresh grilled pita bread
Yiayia's Baklava$4.95
Location

225 Palm Bay Rd NE Suite 172

Melbourne FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
