Go
Toast

Spiro's Mediterranean Cuisine

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

909 Prospect St • $$

Avg 4.5 (173 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Kabob$10.95
Make it a Meal - served with a fountain drink and your choice of fries, rice, mashed potatoes, or salad
Make it a Platter - served with warm pita, tzatziki, greek salad, and your choice of fries, rice, or mashed potatoes
Lamb Kabob$11.95
Make it a Meal - served with a fountain drink and your choice of fries, rice, mashed potatoes, or salad
Make it a Platter - served with warm pita, tzatziki, greek salad, and your choice of fries, rice, or mashed potatoes
Chicken Gyro Sandwich$11.25
Pita Sandwich served with onions, tomatoes, & tzatziki
Make it a Meal - served with a fountain drink and your choice of fries, rice, mashed potatoes, or salad
Make it a Platter - served with warm pita, tzatziki, greek salad, and your choice of fries, rice, or mashed potatoes
Lamb & Beef Gyro Sandwich$11.25
Pita Sandwich served with onions, tomatoes, & tzatziki
Make it a Meal - served with a fountain drink and your choice of fries, rice, mashed potatoes, or salad
Make it a Platter - served with warm pita, tzatziki, greek salad, and your choice of fries, rice, or mashed potatoes
Greek Salad$10.95
lettuce, feta, tomato, red onion, cucumber, olives, pepperoncini, & house made dressing
Falafel$6.95
spiced chickpea fritters, served with warm pita & tzatziki or hummus
Side Tzatziki 2oz$0.25
Avgolemono$7.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

909 Prospect St

LA JOLLA CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Better Buzz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brockton Villa Restaurant

No reviews yet

Brockton Villa at La Jolla Cove now offering 4 outdoor patios for dine in service & takeout including breakfast + lunch + coffee + smoothies + beer + wine
Weekends 9-4
M.W.Th.Fr 9-3
Tuesday closed

Coffee Cup Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sushi on the Rock La Jolla.

No reviews yet

Sushi on the Rock has always embraced an ambiance of family. Our passion for fresh, healthy, artistic cuisine has served San Diego for over two decades—appealing to locals and tourists alike, with a variety of dishes both familiar and obscure.

Our Pacific Rim inspired menu including well known sushi classics, Asian fusion dishes and an impressive Happy Hour, keeps pallets coming back for more. Executive Chef Robert Cassidy brings his culinary talents to the locations, with years of experience and continues learning and evolving his craft to give the best to our customers.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston