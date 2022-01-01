Go
Spiro's Taverna

Live long, eat Greek! Come in and enjoy :)

1738 SW Saint Lucie West Blvd

Popular Items

Spinach Pie App$9.95
Fresh filo dough stuffed with spinach, feta cheese and seasonings, baked to a golden brown. Served with tzatziki sauce
Famous Gyro Sandwich$9.95
A blend of seasoned beef & lamb, sliced thin, served with
tomatoes, onions, lettuce & tzatziki sauce on a pita bread
Mediterranean Quesadillas$10.95
A delicious blend of imported feta cheese, jack & cheddar cheeses, chicken, pepperonchinis & tomatoes, smothered between two grilled pitas. Served with homemade salsa and tzatziki sauce. Vegetarian option available
Chicken Platter$14.95
Marinated chicken breast seaved with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce & pita bread
Gyro Platter$13.95
A blend of seasoned beef & lamb, sliced thin, served with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce & pita bread
Side of Tzatziki$0.50
Greek Salad$9.95
Chicken Gyro Sandwich$9.95
Side of Pita$1.00
Avgo Lemono (Lemon rice soup)$3.95
Port Saint Lucie FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
