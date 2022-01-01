Spiro's Taverna

Tail-Gators Brews and Grill West

This our second location in Port St Lucie was established in 2021. We are a family friendly restaraunt & Sports bar. Not your average bar when it comes to our food. We pride ourselves on making everything in house! Our menu ranges from wings, nachos, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, salads, ribs, steaks, fish and pasta. 25 large TV's for watching your favorite teams. Come check us out, you won't be disappointed.""

