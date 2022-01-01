Go
Spit Fire Tacos - Marblehead

Tacos and Comfort Food

87 Pleasant St

Popular Items

Popular Items

Pork$6.50
Spit-Fired Kurabuta pork marinated in chilies, chipotle aioli, fennel, dates, cilantro, garlic sour cream
Nellie Bellie$6.00
Crispy pork belly, avocado, sweet chili glaze, mango slaw, radishes, cilantro, flour tortilla.
Chili Shrimp$7.00
Shrimp, red cabbage, salsa Verde, grilled corn, crispy chili's, flour tortilla.
Beef$6.50
Seasoned prime ground beef, cheddar jack, romaine, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle aioli, crispy corn tortilla, flour tortilla
Vampiro$7.00
Shaved prime steak, Cheddar jack, guacamole, Fresno pepper hot sauce, flour tortilla.
Fish$5.50
Coconut battered haddock, bacon jam, romaine, jalapeno, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortilla
Quesadilla$7.00
Cheddar jack, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, sour cream
Mr. Bean - Vegetarian$5.00
Black beans and sweet potatoes, cheddar jack, tortilla chips, onion and cilantro, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla
Chicken$5.50
Marinated Bell and Evans chicken, bacon, ranch, pico de gallo, avocado, flour tortilla
BYO Burrito$8.00
Build your burrito exactly how you want it.
Location

Marblehead MA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
