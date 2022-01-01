Spit Fire Tacos - Marblehead
Tacos and Comfort Food
87 Pleasant St
Popular Items
Location
87 Pleasant St
Marblehead MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Manhattan Sandwich Company
Come in and enjoy!
Soall Viet Kitchen
From bright herbs to French influences, Soall Viet Kitchen draws from the rich culinary heritage of Vietnam. We are refreshing Vietnamese cuisine.
Three Cod Tavern
Homemade American Comfort Food, Fresh Seafare, and Marblehead’s Premier Pub
Pikilia Inc
Come in and enjoy!