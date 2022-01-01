Go
Spitfire Smokehouse specializes in pit-fired deliciousness ~ Prime Brisket, Pulled Pork, Ribs, Pork Belly, Sausage & More. We serve only the best Q prepared on the smoker daily. Locals are raving about the new Moab BUZZ – Spitfire Smokehouse.
We love Moab and guarantee you will love our Q!

2 South 100 West

Popular Items

Extras
1 Meat Platter$15.00
Choice of 1 Meat with 2 Sides and 2 Hushpuppies
Key Lime Pie$4.00
Kids Meal 1 Meat$7.00
Choice of 1 Side
2 Meat Platter$20.00
Choice of 2 Meats with 2 Sides and 2 Hushpuppies
3 Meat Platter$25.00
Choice of 3 Meats with 2 Sides and 2 Hushpuppies
Mac and Cheese Bowl$14.00
House made Mac and Cheese topped with Pork, Bacon, Jalapenos and Scallions
Smoked Wings$16.00
One Pound, Choice of Sauce
Carolina Style Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Choice of 1 Side
Small Sides
Your Choice
Location

2 South 100 West

Moab UT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
