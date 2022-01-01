Go
Spitfire Tacos

Come in and enjoy!

105 lafayette

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chili Shrimp$7.00
Shrimp, red cabbage, salsa Verde, grilled corn, crispy chili's, flour tortilla.
Chicken$4.00
Marinated Bell and Evans chicken, bacon, ranch, pico de gallo, avocado, flour tortilla
Nellie Bellie$6.00
Crispy pork belly, avocado, sweet chili glaze, mango slaw, radishes, cilantro, flour tortilla.
Vegan$4.00
Roasted cauliflower, kale, grilled red onion, refried pinto beans, salsa verde, flour tortillla
Wagyu Brisket$7.00
Wagyu brisket, grilled pineapple, pickled onions, cilantro, flour tortilla.
Mr. Bean - Vegetarian$4.00
Black beans and sweet potatoes, cheddar jack, tortilla chips, onion and cilantro, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla
Pork$4.00
Spit-Fired Kurabuta pork marinated in chilies, chipotle aioli, fennel, dates, cilantro, garlic sour cream
Fish$4.00
Coconut battered haddock, bacon jam, romaine, jalapeno, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortilla
Vampiro$7.00
Shaved prime steak, Cheddar jack, guacamole, Fresno pepper hot sauce, flour tortilla.
Beef$4.00
Seasoned prime ground beef, cheddar jack, romaine, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle aioli, crispy corn tortilla, flour tortilla
Location

105 lafayette

Salem MA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
