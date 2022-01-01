Spitz - Eagle Rock
Mediterranean Street Food. Craft Beer. Sangria.
WRAPS • SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
2506 Colorado Blvd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2506 Colorado Blvd
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|9:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 11:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
It's Boba Time
Come in and enjoy!
Scarantino's Italian Inn
Authentic Italian Food.
We know how to do it right. You won't be disappointed!!!
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Four Cafe
Four Cafe is a casual, gourmet, sustainable restaurant that specializes in seasonal soups, salads, sandwiches, desserts and catering. Our food is prepared in house fresh daily with ingredients personally selected by our chef Michelle Wilton. We utilize organic /non GMO ingredients whenever possible. We offer house made gluten free bread, vegan and vegetarian options, wild salmon, all natural free range chicken and grass fed beef. We do lunch and dinner everyday and breakfast on the weekends.