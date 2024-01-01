Spitz - Placentia - Placentia
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
1474 N. Kraemer Blvd., Placentia CA 92870
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Craft Burgers Co. - 1450 N KRAEMER BLVD
No Reviews
1450 N KRAEMER BLVD PLACENTIA, CA 92870
View restaurant
Meal Prep by Fresh Off the Boat Fish Grill - Placentia - Meal Prep - Placentia
No Reviews
194 E Yorba Linda Blvd Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurant
Off the Boat Fish Grill - Placentia
No Reviews
194 Yorba Linda Boulevard Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurant