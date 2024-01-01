Go
Banner picView gallery

Spitz - Placentia - Placentia

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1474 N. Kraemer Blvd.

Placentia, CA 92870

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

1474 N. Kraemer Blvd., Placentia CA 92870

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Craft Burgers Co. - 1450 N KRAEMER BLVD
orange starNo Reviews
1450 N KRAEMER BLVD PLACENTIA, CA 92870
View restaurantnext
Meal Prep by Fresh Off the Boat Fish Grill - Placentia - Meal Prep - Placentia
orange starNo Reviews
194 E Yorba Linda Blvd Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext
Philly's Best Cheesesteaks
orange starNo Reviews
198 E Yorba Linda Blvd Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext
Off the Boat Fish Grill - Placentia
orange starNo Reviews
194 Yorba Linda Boulevard Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext
The Whole Enchilada - Placentia
orange star4.6 • 2,524
106 E Yorba Linda Blvd Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext
Kelly's Korner Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
907 E Yorba Linda Blvd Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Placentia

The Whole Enchilada - Placentia
orange star4.6 • 2,524
106 E Yorba Linda Blvd Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0204 - Placentia
orange star4.7 • 1,683
720 N. Rose Dr Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext
Clubhouse Grille & Spirits
orange star4.6 • 380
2053 E Orangethorpe Ave Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Placentia

Brea

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Fullerton

Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

La Habra

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Rowland Heights

Avg 4.1 (31 restaurants)

Chino Hills

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Spitz - Placentia - Placentia

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston