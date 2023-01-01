Splash Bar Modesto
Open today 11:00 AM - 2:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Location
107 McHenry Avenue, Modesto CA 95630
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Modesto
Out Of Bounds Brewing - Folsom - 13407 Folsom Blvd
4.2 • 1,381
13407 Folsom Blvd Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurant