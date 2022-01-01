Go
Toast

Splash Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1491 Monterey St • $

Avg 4.1 (1452 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1491 Monterey St

San Luis Obispo CA

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Central Coast Brewing - Monterey St

No reviews yet

Keeping it local since 1998
Thank You!

SLO Provisions

No reviews yet

SLO Provisions offers all-day take-away and dine-in options with house-roasted rotisserie meats,
family-style dinners, specialty sandwiches, farm-fresh salads, and
rustic-style baked goods, as well as signature drinks, coffees, wine and beer.

Burger Village

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe Roma - SLO

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy Cafe Roma's Rustic Italian Cuisine with a "no contact" pickup.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston