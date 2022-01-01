Splash Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
1491 Monterey St • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1491 Monterey St
San Luis Obispo CA
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Central Coast Brewing - Monterey St
Keeping it local since 1998
Thank You!
SLO Provisions
SLO Provisions offers all-day take-away and dine-in options with house-roasted rotisserie meats,
family-style dinners, specialty sandwiches, farm-fresh salads, and
rustic-style baked goods, as well as signature drinks, coffees, wine and beer.
Burger Village
Come in and enjoy!
Cafe Roma - SLO
Come in and enjoy Cafe Roma's Rustic Italian Cuisine with a "no contact" pickup.