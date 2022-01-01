Splash Chicago

Ceres' Table

The restaurant features regional, Italian-inspired seasonal plates that pay homage to tradition with respect to the technique, process, and history of Italian cuisine. A reflection of the Italian lifestyle, Ceres’ Table has forged meaningful connections with Midwestern farmers in the spirit of cooking with seasonal, local, and sustainable ingredients wherever possible. In continuation of that philosophy, Ceres’ Table will expand and seasonally adjust our menus with what is available in the market and from our purveyors on regular basis.

CT's 100% Italian-focused wine list showcases a sophisticated yet approachable variety, with more than 200 selections available by the bottle and 20 by the glass. Additionally, the craft cocktail program highlights both classics and house specialty cocktails. The bar opens daily at 5pm.

