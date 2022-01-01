Go
SPLASH OF THAI

READY TO TRY THAI? JUMP RIGHT INTO SPLASH !!! VOTED BEST THAI RESTAURANT IN NJ MONTHLY 2008

321 South Ave West

Popular Items

Massaman Curry$13.50
Chicken, beef or shrimp with coconut milk, tamarind, peanut, tomato and potato. (GLUTEN FREE)
Thai Spring Rolls$7.95
Fried spring rolls, stuffed with glass noodle and vegetables, served with sweet peach sauce
Fried Rice$12.50
With chicken, beef or shrimp, egg, onion, mushroom and mixed vegetables. (GLUTEN FREE AVAILABLE)
Bkk Style$13.50
Stir-fried chicken, beef or jumbo shrimp with cashew nuts, roasted chili, pineapple, wild mushroom, spring onion and mixed vegetables in hot pepper sauce. (SPICY) (GLUTEN FREE AVAILABLE)
Stir-Fried Noodles (NEW)
Sauteed flat noodle with egg, onion, mushrooms, chopped scallion, beansprouts and ground peanuts with light brown sauce (Gluten Free Available)
Drunken Noodles$13.95
Sauteéd flat rice noodles with shrimps and chicken with chili, vegetables, onion, red bell pepper, mushroom and Thai basil. (SPICY) (GLUTEN FREE AVAILABLE)
Gyow Nam$5.95
Shrimp and fresh crabmeat ravioli with mixed vegetables in clear broth.
Fresh Rolls$8.00
Shrimp, vegetables and spaghetti wrapped in rice paper, served with sweet brown sauce and ground peanut. (GLUTEN FREE AVAILABLE: served with mild sweet basil sauce)
Pad See Ew$12.95
Sauteéd flat rice noodles with chicken, beef or shrimp with egg and broccoli in sweet brown sauce. (GLUTEN FREE AVAILABLE)
Dim Sim$7.50
Steamed ravioli stuffed with shrimp. fresh crabmeat and herbs, served with house dipping sauce.
321 South Ave West

Westfield NJ

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
