Split-Rail

Please note we are requiring proof of vaccination for all diners!

2500 W Chicago Ave • $$

Avg 5 (430 reviews)

Popular Items

Matzo Ball Soup$9.00
Our homemade matzo balls are light, fluffy and flavorful! This soup is simple, with one large matzo ball, roasted Freebird chicken, and a savory broth made from fresh Freebird chicken as well. Warming and wonderful for a rainy day!
Vegetarian "Chicken"$12.00
Five strips of housemade seitan with hot sauce on the side. Can be made vegan upon request!
French Fries$6.00
Side order of crispy french fries with ketchup. Gluten free.
Biscuit$5.50
Served with our homemade chile-maple butter
A la Carte Chicken$5.00
Gluten-Free Four Piece Fried Chicken$19.00
Two half breasts, one bone-in leg, one bone-in thigh of our famous gluten-free fried chicken, served with our house habanero hot sauce on the side. Fried in a gluten-free fryer. Contains buttermilk.
Fried Chicken & Biscuits$31.00
Two half breasts, one bone-in leg, one bone-in thigh, two buttermilk biscuits, house hot sauce, chicken gravy, chile-maple butter.
Spicy Caesar Salad$15.00
Beautiful little gem lettuce, pickled red onions, and heirloom cherry tomatoes, dressed in our housemade spicy Caesar dressing and finished with aged pecorino and garlic breadcrumbs. Vegetarian.
Charred Broccoli Salad$13.00
Chilled and served with a creamy pepita dressing, dill, shaved red onion, and pickled raisins. Vegan & gluten-free!
Split-Rail Bar Burger$18.00
Two 3 oz smash patties, topped with American cheese, pickles, sliced tomatoes & onions, shredded lettuce, and special sauce (contains pickles!) on a sesame bun. This is a classic smash burger, so it will be cooked well-done. Comes with french fries and ketchup in the side.
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

2500 W Chicago Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
