Go
Toast

ESR - Commissary Spokane

 Tavolata on Riverfront Park

221 N Wall St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

221 N Wall St

Spokane WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cease and Desist Book club

No reviews yet

A Neat Place for Whiskey

Tavolata - Spokane

No reviews yet

 Tavolata on Riverfront Park

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue!

Steelhead Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston