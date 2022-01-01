Spokane restaurants you'll love
Spokane's top cuisines
Must-try Spokane restaurants
Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill
6325 N. Wall, Spokane
|Mozzarella Fingers
|$10.00
House made, lightly fried cheese sticks served with house made marinara.
|Bacon Jam Burger
|$14.00
A 1/3lb Angus beef patty with a sweet and tangy bacon jam plus jalapeno aioli, tomato, lettuce and gorgonzola cheese.
|The Reuben
|$13.25
A traditional reuben piled high with fresh sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & Russian dressing on fresh marble rye.
Kagen Coffee & Crepes - Spokane
915 E. Hawthorne Rd., Spokane
|The Nutella
|$9.00
Nutella, with the choice of Stawberries, Banana or Both! Served with Whip Cream.
|Belgian Waffles
|$7.50
Enjoy TWO Belgian Waffles served with your choice of TWO sweet toppings
|The Mixed Berry
|$9.00
House made Sweet Cream Cheese, Strawberries and Blueberries. Served with Whip Cream
Tavolata - Spokane
221 North Wall Street, Spokane
|Rigatoni Dinner for Two
|$60.00
• Rigatoni with Spicy Pork Sausage •Tomato
• Marjoram
• Parmesan.
• Served With:
•Baguette
•Burrata - Apple Agrodulce, Watercress, Thyme, Crostini
•Olives - Calabrian Chili, Citrus, Thyme
•Cookie
|Gnocchi Alla Romana
|$24.00
• Semolina Dumpling
• Fresh Mozzarella
• Tomato
• Parmesan
• Chili
|Smoked Salmon Bruschetta
|$16.00
• Smoked Salmon
• Aioli
• Pickled Onion
Cease and Desist Book club
108 N Washington St. Suite 100, Spokane
|Elderflower Cocktail
|$8.00
|Moscow Mule
|$9.00
|Old Fashioned
|$11.00
Vaqueros Spokane Valley
16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley
|Carne Asada Tacos (ST)
|$15.95
Four Carne Asada street tacos prepared with onions, cilantro and limes. Served with rice and refried beans.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.99
Served with rice and refried beans.
|20. Chimichanga
|$14.95
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane
|Kalua Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
Slow-cooked pulled pork, Fontina cheese, pineapple, Creole remoulade, ciabatta.
|Kalua Pork Tacos
|$12.00
kalua pork, slaw, Creole remoulade, cilantro, flour tortillas
|Chicken Bacon Avocado
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, honey-cured bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, chipotle bbq aioli.
SEAFOOD • FONDUE
The Melting Pot
707 W Main Ave, Spokane
|Classic Alpine SM
|$18.00
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF (368 cal per serving)
|Chocolate Fondue Wafers
|$6.00
(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)
|Chocolate for 6
|$50.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve it up for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
808 W Main St #322, Spokane
|KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA
|$8.00
Kid sized pepperoni pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
|Chicken Bacon Avocado
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, honey-cured bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, chipotle bbq aioli.
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$8.00
Pasta cooked perfect with cheddar, Jack and parmesan cheeses.
Bosco - Spokane
835 North Post Street, Spokane
|Two Meatballs
|$5.00
a side of two beef and pork meatballs
|Cacio e Pepe
|$12.00
casarecce, butter, cracked pepper, olive oil, pecorino
|The King
|$14.00
rigatoni, italian sausage, tomato, marjoram, parmesan
Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley
14201 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley
|Arroz Con Pollo
|$20.95
Tender chicken specially prepared with fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and our special mild sauce. Served on a bed of rice with melted cheese and your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Not served with beans.
|Rancho Viejo Burrito
|$14.95
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and with rice and refried beans inside. Topped with our special burrito sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions sour cream and guacamole.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.99
Served with rice and refried beans.
Lord Stanley's
108 N. Washington St. Suite 101, Spokane
|1 Pound Wings
|$11.00
Wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Includes ranch or bleu cheese, carrots and celery.
|Kraken Sausage w/ Fries
|$12.00
Official Kraken Sausage filled with jalapeños, cream cheese, and bacon. Topped with stone ground mustard and kraut. Served with fries
|BBQ Poutine
|$16.00
Fries, beef brisket, BBQ sauce, brown gravy, Wisconsin cheese curds, pickled red onions and jalapenos.
CREPES
Crepe Cafe Sisters
441 N Nettleton St, Spokane
|A Bebe
|$8.00
homemade lemon curd topped with fresh blueberries
|Nutty Dust
|$7.50
drizzled nutella dusted with cinnamon sugar
|Razzle Dazzle
|$8.00
homemade raspberry sauce topped with fresh raspberries
Allie's Vegan Pizzeria
1314 S Grand Blvd #6, Spokane
|Legendary Hot Mess
|$18.00
The ultimate comfort food. Buffalo ranch, creamy cashew mac 'n cheese, fried chick'n, and red onions, all topped with cashew mozzarella.
|Cheese breadsticks
|$8.00
Baked with cashew mozzarella and cheddar. Choice of dipping sauces. GFO
|Savory twisters
|$8.00
Savory and fluffy twisted breadsticks. Choice of dipping sauces. GFO
Kalico Kitchen
1829 N monroe, Spokane
|Country Benedict
|$14.99
delicious twist on eggs benedict an American classic
|Eggs Benedict 1/2
|$10.99
|Plain
|$8.49
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
4320 S Regal, Spokane
|Fig and Proscuitto Flat
|$8.00
Gorgonzola, black Mission figs, black pepper, prosciutto, chives.
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$16.00
Romaine, black bean corn salsa, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, tortilla strips, Texas buttermilk dressing topped with sauteed chicken and bell peppers.
|The Kraken
|$17.00
Locally source Angus beef, chipotle candied bacon, avocado, bacon cream cheese, gochujang ketchup, American cheese, brioche.
Crimson Hearth
11003 E. Sprague, Spokane Valley
|Ham Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.00
Ham, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
Freshly made cinnamon roll with your choice of topping.
|Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.00
Sausage, egg, and cheese breakasft sandwich
Selkirk Pizza & Tap House
12424 N Division St, Spokane
|Wings
|$13.00
Served with celery and ranch.
{ Traditional - BBQ - Sweet Chili }
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$10.00
French bread topped with garlic, mozarella & parmesan, served with marinara.
|SM Build Your Own Pizza
|$10.00
Choose your sauce and cheese, then add any additional toppings you'd like.
Ponderosa Bar & Grill
11205 East Dishman Mica road Suite c, Spokane Valley
|Garlic Cheese Curds
|$10.00
|Lemonade
|$3.00
|Build your own Pizza
|$12.00
The Fieldhouse Pizza North
4423 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane
|MD Taylormade
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage and bacon.
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Crisp romaine tossed with caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese.
|Chicken Strips
|$10.00
Chicken strips served with fries or soup of the day.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Manito Tap House
3011 S Grand Blvd, Spokane
|Curry Wrap
|$16.50
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, cabbage, pecans, golden raisins and beet curry in a garlic herb tortilla.
|South Grand Dip
|$17.75
Roasted tri-tip with caramelized onion, jack cheese and horseradish aioli. House-made jus.
|Grand Burger
|$15.50
6oz Kobe burger with cheese of your choice, lettuce, and mayo.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
14728 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley
|KIDS CHEESE PIZZA
|$8.00
Kid sized cheese pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
|Side Toasted Pecan Caesar
|$5.00
Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.
|Roasted Garlic Gorgonzola Burger
|$18.00
half pound Angus beef with roasted garlic cloves, gorgonzola cheese, crispy onions, spring mix, tomato and chipotle BBQ aioli on a brioche bun.
FRENCH FRIES
BARK, A Rescue Pub
905 N Washington, Spokane
|Meatball Pappardelle
|$17.00
|BYO Chicken
|$13.00
|Pretzel Bones
|$9.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar
1309 West Summit Parkway, Spokane
|Umi Fried Rice
|$16.00
White rice, stir fried with cabbage, carrots, onion, snow peas and egg. Your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp or veggie.
|Rainbow Roll
|$15.00
California roll topped with assorted fish and avocado.
|Spokane Roll
|$16.00
spicy tuna, cucumber, and shrimp tempura topped with tuna, jalapeño, tobiko, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sesame dressing.
Brick West Brewing Company
1318 W. First Ave, Spokane
|Brewers Nachos
|$9.50
|3-Pack Tacos
|$9.50
|Carlton Farms Jalapeno Cheddar
|$9.25
WAFFLES
Peoples' Waffle
15 S Howard, Spokane
|Plain Jane
|$9.00
(DF) (V) Options Available - Because less is more. And it's a damn good waffle. Two waffles with your choice of butter and syrup
|South of the Border
|$15.00
(DF) Option Available - Pulled pork with peppers and onions. Lime and cilantro crema, fresh pico de gallo and avocado. Because it's always sunny somewhere.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.
|Breakfast Waffle
|$14.00
(DF) Option Available - Sausage and an egg. Drizzled with Cholula infused maple syrup. An entire breakfast on a waffle.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.
Press Public House and Hang 10 Hawaiian BBQ Grill
909 S. Grand Blvd, Spokane
|#3 Garlic Chicken
|$14.50
Crispy bite size chicken thighs, tossed in our soy garlic sauce, topped with fried garlic and green onions
served with 2 scoops of white rice, choice of side and sauce
|#4 Katsu Chicken
|$14.50
Pounded Chicken thighs, battered, breaded in panko bread crumbs, deep fried to golden brown.
Served with 2 scoops of white rice, choice of side, and sauce.
|#9 Combo Plate
|$16.50
Choose your 2 favorite proteins!
Served with 2 scoops of white rice, choice of side, and sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
9265 N Nevada St, Spokane
|MAC & CHEESE 410
|$13.25
Created at our first Hops n Drops in Bonney Lake. You never forget your first. Our own home grown cheesy Mac and cheese. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
|MOZARELLA STICKS
|$11.50
Hand rolled by real cheese stick lovers!
|QUESO DIP
|$9.95
A mild, creamy blend of pepper Jack/Cheddar cheese, diced jalapeños and taco meat. Topped with sour cream, tomatoes and green onions. Served with housemade tortilla chips.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley
|TONY'S BBQ MAC
|$14.50
An amazing blend of caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, bacon, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, topped with carnitas. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
|KYLE'S DAMN GOOD SANDWICH
|$13.95
A ciabatta roll with garlic butter, Caesar dressing, turkey, ham, dill pickle chips and Swiss cheese. As always I get voted down on the cheese but trust me, it's great with cheddar too!
|BLT & A
|$12.75
Bacon, lettuce, avocado and mayo served on a ciabatta roll.
Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar
-157 S Howard Street Ste #102, Spokane
|Guacamole
|$12.00
Avocado + lime + habanero + cilantro + sal de chapulines + tortilla chips + ash salt
|Dorilocos
|$12.00
This is Mexico City Street for the Adventurous. Chef Chad calls it " A High 5 in the mouth."
*contains shellfish
*contains peanuts
North Bowl - Bar & Grill
125 W Sinto Ave, Spokane
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Charbroiled 1/3 lb cheeseburger with 2 slices of American cheese, creamy thousand island spread, leafy green lettuce, juicy tomatoes, crisp red onions & tangy pickle slices on a soft, toasted potato bun.
|24 oz Beverage
|$3.00
- 2