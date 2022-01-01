Spokane restaurants you'll love

Go
Spokane restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Spokane

Spokane's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Steakhouses
Vegan
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Scroll right

Must-try Spokane restaurants

Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill image

 

Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill

6325 N. Wall, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mozzarella Fingers$10.00
House made, lightly fried cheese sticks served with house made marinara.
Bacon Jam Burger$14.00
A 1/3lb Angus beef patty with a sweet and tangy bacon jam plus jalapeno aioli, tomato, lettuce and gorgonzola cheese.
The Reuben$13.25
A traditional reuben piled high with fresh sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & Russian dressing on fresh marble rye.
More about Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill
Kagen Coffee & Crepes - Spokane image

 

Kagen Coffee & Crepes - Spokane

915 E. Hawthorne Rd., Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Nutella$9.00
Nutella, with the choice of Stawberries, Banana or Both! Served with Whip Cream.
Belgian Waffles$7.50
Enjoy TWO Belgian Waffles served with your choice of TWO sweet toppings
The Mixed Berry$9.00
House made Sweet Cream Cheese, Strawberries and Blueberries. Served with Whip Cream
More about Kagen Coffee & Crepes - Spokane
Tavolata - Spokane image

 

Tavolata - Spokane

221 North Wall Street, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rigatoni Dinner for Two$60.00
• Rigatoni with Spicy Pork Sausage •Tomato
• Marjoram
• Parmesan.
• Served With:
•Baguette
•Burrata - Apple Agrodulce, Watercress, Thyme, Crostini
•Olives - Calabrian Chili, Citrus, Thyme
•Cookie
Gnocchi Alla Romana$24.00
• Semolina Dumpling
• Fresh Mozzarella
• Tomato
• Parmesan
• Chili
Smoked Salmon Bruschetta$16.00
• Smoked Salmon
• Aioli
• Pickled Onion
More about Tavolata - Spokane
Cease and Desist Book club image

 

Cease and Desist Book club

108 N Washington St. Suite 100, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Elderflower Cocktail$8.00
Moscow Mule$9.00
Old Fashioned$11.00
More about Cease and Desist Book club
Vaqueros Spokane Valley image

 

Vaqueros Spokane Valley

16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Carne Asada Tacos (ST)$15.95
Four Carne Asada street tacos prepared with onions, cilantro and limes. Served with rice and refried beans.
Kids Quesadilla$6.99
Served with rice and refried beans.
20. Chimichanga$14.95
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
More about Vaqueros Spokane Valley
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kalua Pork Sandwich$15.00
Slow-cooked pulled pork, Fontina cheese, pineapple, Creole remoulade, ciabatta.
Kalua Pork Tacos$12.00
kalua pork, slaw, Creole remoulade, cilantro, flour tortillas
Chicken Bacon Avocado$14.00
Grilled chicken, honey-cured bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, chipotle bbq aioli.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
The Melting Pot image

SEAFOOD • FONDUE

The Melting Pot

707 W Main Ave, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (1497 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Alpine SM$18.00
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF (368 cal per serving)
Chocolate Fondue Wafers$6.00
(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)
Chocolate for 6$50.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve it up for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
More about The Melting Pot
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

808 W Main St #322, Spokane

Avg 4 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA$8.00
Kid sized pepperoni pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Bacon Avocado$14.00
Grilled chicken, honey-cured bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, chipotle bbq aioli.
Kids Mac and Cheese$8.00
Pasta cooked perfect with cheddar, Jack and parmesan cheeses.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Bosco - Spokane image

 

Bosco - Spokane

835 North Post Street, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Two Meatballs$5.00
a side of two beef and pork meatballs
Cacio e Pepe$12.00
casarecce, butter, cracked pepper, olive oil, pecorino
The King$14.00
rigatoni, italian sausage, tomato, marjoram, parmesan
More about Bosco - Spokane
Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley image

 

Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley

14201 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.6 (377 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arroz Con Pollo$20.95
Tender chicken specially prepared with fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and our special mild sauce. Served on a bed of rice with melted cheese and your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Not served with beans.
Rancho Viejo Burrito$14.95
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and with rice and refried beans inside. Topped with our special burrito sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions sour cream and guacamole.
Kids Quesadilla$6.99
Served with rice and refried beans.
More about Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley
Lord Stanley's image

 

Lord Stanley's

108 N. Washington St. Suite 101, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
1 Pound Wings$11.00
Wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Includes ranch or bleu cheese, carrots and celery.
Kraken Sausage w/ Fries$12.00
Official Kraken Sausage filled with jalapeños, cream cheese, and bacon. Topped with stone ground mustard and kraut. Served with fries
BBQ Poutine$16.00
Fries, beef brisket, BBQ sauce, brown gravy, Wisconsin cheese curds, pickled red onions and jalapenos.
More about Lord Stanley's
Crepe Cafe Sisters image

CREPES

Crepe Cafe Sisters

441 N Nettleton St, Spokane

Avg 4.9 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
A Bebe$8.00
homemade lemon curd topped with fresh blueberries
Nutty Dust$7.50
drizzled nutella dusted with cinnamon sugar
Razzle Dazzle$8.00
homemade raspberry sauce topped with fresh raspberries
More about Crepe Cafe Sisters
Allie's Vegan Pizzeria image

 

Allie's Vegan Pizzeria

1314 S Grand Blvd #6, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Legendary Hot Mess$18.00
The ultimate comfort food. Buffalo ranch, creamy cashew mac 'n cheese, fried chick'n, and red onions, all topped with cashew mozzarella.
Cheese breadsticks$8.00
Baked with cashew mozzarella and cheddar. Choice of dipping sauces. GFO
Savory twisters$8.00
Savory and fluffy twisted breadsticks. Choice of dipping sauces. GFO
More about Allie's Vegan Pizzeria
Kalico Kitchen image

 

Kalico Kitchen

1829 N monroe, Spokane

Avg 5 (327 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Country Benedict$14.99
delicious twist on eggs benedict an American classic
Eggs Benedict 1/2$10.99
Plain$8.49
More about Kalico Kitchen
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

4320 S Regal, Spokane

Avg 4.2 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fig and Proscuitto Flat$8.00
Gorgonzola, black Mission figs, black pepper, prosciutto, chives.
Chicken Fajita Salad$16.00
Romaine, black bean corn salsa, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, tortilla strips, Texas buttermilk dressing topped with sauteed chicken and bell peppers.
The Kraken$17.00
Locally source Angus beef, chipotle candied bacon, avocado, bacon cream cheese, gochujang ketchup, American cheese, brioche.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Crimson Hearth image

 

Crimson Hearth

11003 E. Sprague, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.7 (646 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ham Breakfast Sandwich$5.00
Ham, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Freshly made cinnamon roll with your choice of topping.
Sausage Breakfast Sandwich$5.00
Sausage, egg, and cheese breakasft sandwich
More about Crimson Hearth
Selkirk Pizza & Tap House image

 

Selkirk Pizza & Tap House

12424 N Division St, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$13.00
Served with celery and ranch.
{ Traditional - BBQ - Sweet Chili }
Garlic Cheese Bread$10.00
French bread topped with garlic, mozarella & parmesan, served with marinara.
SM Build Your Own Pizza$10.00
Choose your sauce and cheese, then add any additional toppings you'd like.
More about Selkirk Pizza & Tap House
Ponderosa Bar & Grill image

 

Ponderosa Bar & Grill

11205 East Dishman Mica road Suite c, Spokane Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Curds$10.00
Lemonade$3.00
Build your own Pizza$12.00
More about Ponderosa Bar & Grill
The Fieldhouse Pizza North image

 

The Fieldhouse Pizza North

4423 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
MD Taylormade
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage and bacon.
Caesar Salad$11.00
Crisp romaine tossed with caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese.
Chicken Strips$10.00
Chicken strips served with fries or soup of the day.
More about The Fieldhouse Pizza North
Manito Tap House image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manito Tap House

3011 S Grand Blvd, Spokane

Avg 4.4 (1801 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Curry Wrap$16.50
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, cabbage, pecans, golden raisins and beet curry in a garlic herb tortilla.
South Grand Dip$17.75
Roasted tri-tip with caramelized onion, jack cheese and horseradish aioli. House-made jus.
Grand Burger$15.50
6oz Kobe burger with cheese of your choice, lettuce, and mayo.
More about Manito Tap House
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

14728 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.2 (1536 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
KIDS CHEESE PIZZA$8.00
Kid sized cheese pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
Side Toasted Pecan Caesar$5.00
Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.
Roasted Garlic Gorgonzola Burger$18.00
half pound Angus beef with roasted garlic cloves, gorgonzola cheese, crispy onions, spring mix, tomato and chipotle BBQ aioli on a brioche bun.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
BARK, A Rescue Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

BARK, A Rescue Pub

905 N Washington, Spokane

Avg 4.4 (529 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Meatball Pappardelle$17.00
BYO Chicken$13.00
Pretzel Bones$9.00
More about BARK, A Rescue Pub
Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar

1309 West Summit Parkway, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Umi Fried Rice$16.00
White rice, stir fried with cabbage, carrots, onion, snow peas and egg. Your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp or veggie.
Rainbow Roll$15.00
California roll topped with assorted fish and avocado.
Spokane Roll$16.00
spicy tuna, cucumber, and shrimp tempura topped with tuna, jalapeño, tobiko, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sesame dressing.
More about Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar
Brick West Brewing Company image

 

Brick West Brewing Company

1318 W. First Ave, Spokane

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brewers Nachos$9.50
3-Pack Tacos$9.50
Carlton Farms Jalapeno Cheddar$9.25
More about Brick West Brewing Company
Peoples' Waffle image

WAFFLES

Peoples' Waffle

15 S Howard, Spokane

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Plain Jane$9.00
(DF) (V) Options Available - Because less is more. And it's a damn good waffle. Two waffles with your choice of butter and syrup
South of the Border$15.00
(DF) Option Available - Pulled pork with peppers and onions. Lime and cilantro crema, fresh pico de gallo and avocado. Because it's always sunny somewhere.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.
Breakfast Waffle$14.00
(DF) Option Available - Sausage and an egg. Drizzled with Cholula infused maple syrup. An entire breakfast on a waffle.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.
More about Peoples' Waffle
Press Public House and Hang 10 Hawaiian BBQ Grill image

 

Press Public House and Hang 10 Hawaiian BBQ Grill

909 S. Grand Blvd, Spokane

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#3 Garlic Chicken$14.50
Crispy bite size chicken thighs, tossed in our soy garlic sauce, topped with fried garlic and green onions
served with 2 scoops of white rice, choice of side and sauce
#4 Katsu Chicken$14.50
Pounded Chicken thighs, battered, breaded in panko bread crumbs, deep fried to golden brown.
Served with 2 scoops of white rice, choice of side, and sauce.
#9 Combo Plate$16.50
Choose your 2 favorite proteins!
Served with 2 scoops of white rice, choice of side, and sauce
More about Press Public House and Hang 10 Hawaiian BBQ Grill
Hops n Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

9265 N Nevada St, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (2635 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
MAC & CHEESE 410$13.25
Created at our first Hops n Drops in Bonney Lake. You never forget your first. Our own home grown cheesy Mac and cheese. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
MOZARELLA STICKS$11.50
Hand rolled by real cheese stick lovers!
QUESO DIP$9.95
A mild, creamy blend of pepper Jack/Cheddar cheese, diced jalapeños and taco meat. Topped with sour cream, tomatoes and green onions. Served with housemade tortilla chips.
More about Hops n Drops
Hops n Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
TONY'S BBQ MAC$14.50
An amazing blend of caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, bacon, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, topped with carnitas. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
KYLE'S DAMN GOOD SANDWICH$13.95
A ciabatta roll with garlic butter, Caesar dressing, turkey, ham, dill pickle chips and Swiss cheese. As always I get voted down on the cheese but trust me, it's great with cheddar too!
BLT & A$12.75
Bacon, lettuce, avocado and mayo served on a ciabatta roll.
More about Hops n Drops
Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar image

 

Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar

-157 S Howard Street Ste #102, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole$12.00
Avocado + lime + habanero + cilantro + sal de chapulines + tortilla chips + ash salt
Dorilocos$12.00
This is Mexico City Street for the Adventurous. Chef Chad calls it " A High 5 in the mouth."
*contains shellfish
*contains peanuts
More about Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar
North Bowl - Bar & Grill image

 

North Bowl - Bar & Grill

125 W Sinto Ave, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Cheeseburger$13.00
Charbroiled 1/3 lb cheeseburger with 2 slices of American cheese, creamy thousand island spread, leafy green lettuce, juicy tomatoes, crisp red onions & tangy pickle slices on a soft, toasted potato bun.
24 oz Beverage$3.00
More about North Bowl - Bar & Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Spokane

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Quesadillas

Bruschetta

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Spokane to explore

Richland

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pullman

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston