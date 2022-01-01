Spokane bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Spokane

Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill image

 

Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill

6325 N. Wall, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mozzarella Fingers$10.00
House made, lightly fried cheese sticks served with house made marinara.
Bacon Jam Burger$14.00
A 1/3lb Angus beef patty with a sweet and tangy bacon jam plus jalapeno aioli, tomato, lettuce and gorgonzola cheese.
The Reuben$13.25
A traditional reuben piled high with fresh sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & Russian dressing on fresh marble rye.
More about Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kalua Pork Sandwich$15.00
Slow-cooked pulled pork, Fontina cheese, pineapple, Creole remoulade, ciabatta.
Kalua Pork Tacos$12.00
kalua pork, slaw, Creole remoulade, cilantro, flour tortillas
Chicken Bacon Avocado$14.00
Grilled chicken, honey-cured bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, chipotle bbq aioli.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

808 W Main St #322, Spokane

Avg 4 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Fajita Salad$16.00
Romaine, black bean corn salsa, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, tortilla strips, Texas buttermilk dressing topped with sauteed chicken and bell peppers.
Twigs Signature Burger$15.00
Locally sourced Angus beef, honey-cured bacon, tempura onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
Bruschetta Flatbread$12.00
tomatoes, garlic, basil, onions, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, balsamic glaze
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Bosco - Spokane image

 

Bosco - Spokane

835 North Post Street, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Two Meatballs$5.00
a side of two beef and pork meatballs
Cacio e Pepe$12.00
casarecce, butter, cracked pepper, olive oil, pecorino
The King$14.00
rigatoni, italian sausage, tomato, marjoram, parmesan
More about Bosco - Spokane
Lord Stanley's image

 

Lord Stanley's

108 N. Washington St. Suite 101, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Traditional Poutine$13.00
Fries, brown gravy, and Wisconsin cheese curds. Add a protein for $4.
2 Pounds Wings$20.00
Wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Includes ranch or bleu cheese, carrots and celery.
Greek Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pickled red onion, pepperoncini, balsamic vinegar, boiled egg, pita slices. Add a protein for $4.
More about Lord Stanley's
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

4320 S Regal, Spokane

Avg 4.2 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fig and Proscuitto Flat$8.00
Gorgonzola, black Mission figs, black pepper, prosciutto, chives.
Chicken Fajita Salad$16.00
Romaine, black bean corn salsa, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, tortilla strips, Texas buttermilk dressing topped with sauteed chicken and bell peppers.
The Kraken$17.00
Locally source Angus beef, chipotle candied bacon, avocado, bacon cream cheese, gochujang ketchup, American cheese, brioche.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
The Fieldhouse Pizza North image

 

The Fieldhouse Pizza North

4423 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
MD Taylormade
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage and bacon.
Caesar Salad$11.00
Crisp romaine tossed with caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese.
Chicken Strips$10.00
Chicken strips served with fries or soup of the day.
More about The Fieldhouse Pizza North
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

14728 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.2 (1536 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
KIDS CHEESE PIZZA$8.00
Kid sized cheese pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
Side Toasted Pecan Caesar$5.00
Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.
Roasted Garlic Gorgonzola Burger$18.00
half pound Angus beef with roasted garlic cloves, gorgonzola cheese, crispy onions, spring mix, tomato and chipotle BBQ aioli on a brioche bun.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
BARK, A Rescue Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

BARK, A Rescue Pub

905 N Washington, Spokane

Avg 4.4 (529 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Irish Cream Bread Pudding$10.00
Chicken Tortilla
Pretzel Bones$9.00
More about BARK, A Rescue Pub
Press Public House and Hang 10 Hawaiian BBQ Grill image

 

Press Public House and Hang 10 Hawaiian BBQ Grill

909 S. Grand Blvd, Spokane

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#23 Spam Musubi (1pc)$4.50
Marinated and grilled spam, sushi style Calrose rice, wrapped in nori seaweed.
#9 Combo Plate$16.50
Choose your 2 favorite proteins!
Served with 2 scoops of white rice, choice of side, and sauce
#13 Spam Sliders$13.50
Three Spam Sliders, with gilled pineapple, Caramelized onions, Swiss Cheese, and garlic aioli, on a toasted Tuscan slider bun, served with Hawaiian BBQ chips or fries.
More about Press Public House and Hang 10 Hawaiian BBQ Grill
Hops n Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

9265 N Nevada St, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (2635 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
MAC & CHEESE 410$13.25
Created at our first Hops n Drops in Bonney Lake. You never forget your first. Our own home grown cheesy Mac and cheese. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
MOZARELLA STICKS$11.50
Hand rolled by real cheese stick lovers!
QUESO DIP$9.95
A mild, creamy blend of pepper Jack/Cheddar cheese, diced jalapeños and taco meat. Topped with sour cream, tomatoes and green onions. Served with housemade tortilla chips.
More about Hops n Drops
Hops n Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
TONY'S BBQ MAC$14.50
An amazing blend of caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, bacon, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, topped with carnitas. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
KYLE'S DAMN GOOD SANDWICH$13.95
A ciabatta roll with garlic butter, Caesar dressing, turkey, ham, dill pickle chips and Swiss cheese. As always I get voted down on the cheese but trust me, it's great with cheddar too!
BLT & A$12.75
Bacon, lettuce, avocado and mayo served on a ciabatta roll.
More about Hops n Drops
Morty's Tap & Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Morty's Tap & Grille

5517 S Regal St, Spokane

Avg 4.1 (575 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Bites$8.00
More about Morty's Tap & Grille
The Screaming Yak image

 

The Screaming Yak

118 W FRANCIS AVE, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Screaming Yak
Restaurant banner

 

Steelhead Bar & Grille

218 N Howard St, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Steelhead Bar & Grille

