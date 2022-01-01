Spokane bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Spokane
Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill
6325 N. Wall, Spokane
|Mozzarella Fingers
|$10.00
House made, lightly fried cheese sticks served with house made marinara.
|Bacon Jam Burger
|$14.00
A 1/3lb Angus beef patty with a sweet and tangy bacon jam plus jalapeno aioli, tomato, lettuce and gorgonzola cheese.
|The Reuben
|$13.25
A traditional reuben piled high with fresh sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & Russian dressing on fresh marble rye.
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane
|Kalua Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
Slow-cooked pulled pork, Fontina cheese, pineapple, Creole remoulade, ciabatta.
|Kalua Pork Tacos
|$12.00
kalua pork, slaw, Creole remoulade, cilantro, flour tortillas
|Chicken Bacon Avocado
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, honey-cured bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, chipotle bbq aioli.
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
808 W Main St #322, Spokane
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$16.00
Romaine, black bean corn salsa, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, tortilla strips, Texas buttermilk dressing topped with sauteed chicken and bell peppers.
|Twigs Signature Burger
|$15.00
Locally sourced Angus beef, honey-cured bacon, tempura onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
|Bruschetta Flatbread
|$12.00
tomatoes, garlic, basil, onions, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, balsamic glaze
Bosco - Spokane
835 North Post Street, Spokane
|Two Meatballs
|$5.00
a side of two beef and pork meatballs
|Cacio e Pepe
|$12.00
casarecce, butter, cracked pepper, olive oil, pecorino
|The King
|$14.00
rigatoni, italian sausage, tomato, marjoram, parmesan
Lord Stanley's
108 N. Washington St. Suite 101, Spokane
|Traditional Poutine
|$13.00
Fries, brown gravy, and Wisconsin cheese curds. Add a protein for $4.
|2 Pounds Wings
|$20.00
Wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Includes ranch or bleu cheese, carrots and celery.
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pickled red onion, pepperoncini, balsamic vinegar, boiled egg, pita slices. Add a protein for $4.
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
4320 S Regal, Spokane
|Fig and Proscuitto Flat
|$8.00
Gorgonzola, black Mission figs, black pepper, prosciutto, chives.
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$16.00
Romaine, black bean corn salsa, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, tortilla strips, Texas buttermilk dressing topped with sauteed chicken and bell peppers.
|The Kraken
|$17.00
Locally source Angus beef, chipotle candied bacon, avocado, bacon cream cheese, gochujang ketchup, American cheese, brioche.
The Fieldhouse Pizza North
4423 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane
|MD Taylormade
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage and bacon.
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Crisp romaine tossed with caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese.
|Chicken Strips
|$10.00
Chicken strips served with fries or soup of the day.
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
14728 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley
|KIDS CHEESE PIZZA
|$8.00
Kid sized cheese pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
|Side Toasted Pecan Caesar
|$5.00
Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.
|Roasted Garlic Gorgonzola Burger
|$18.00
half pound Angus beef with roasted garlic cloves, gorgonzola cheese, crispy onions, spring mix, tomato and chipotle BBQ aioli on a brioche bun.
BARK, A Rescue Pub
905 N Washington, Spokane
|Irish Cream Bread Pudding
|$10.00
|Chicken Tortilla
|Pretzel Bones
|$9.00
Press Public House and Hang 10 Hawaiian BBQ Grill
909 S. Grand Blvd, Spokane
|#23 Spam Musubi (1pc)
|$4.50
Marinated and grilled spam, sushi style Calrose rice, wrapped in nori seaweed.
|#9 Combo Plate
|$16.50
Choose your 2 favorite proteins!
Served with 2 scoops of white rice, choice of side, and sauce
|#13 Spam Sliders
|$13.50
Three Spam Sliders, with gilled pineapple, Caramelized onions, Swiss Cheese, and garlic aioli, on a toasted Tuscan slider bun, served with Hawaiian BBQ chips or fries.
Hops n Drops
9265 N Nevada St, Spokane
|MAC & CHEESE 410
|$13.25
Created at our first Hops n Drops in Bonney Lake. You never forget your first. Our own home grown cheesy Mac and cheese. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
|MOZARELLA STICKS
|$11.50
Hand rolled by real cheese stick lovers!
|QUESO DIP
|$9.95
A mild, creamy blend of pepper Jack/Cheddar cheese, diced jalapeños and taco meat. Topped with sour cream, tomatoes and green onions. Served with housemade tortilla chips.
Hops n Drops
14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley
|TONY'S BBQ MAC
|$14.50
An amazing blend of caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, bacon, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, topped with carnitas. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
|KYLE'S DAMN GOOD SANDWICH
|$13.95
A ciabatta roll with garlic butter, Caesar dressing, turkey, ham, dill pickle chips and Swiss cheese. As always I get voted down on the cheese but trust me, it's great with cheddar too!
|BLT & A
|$12.75
Bacon, lettuce, avocado and mayo served on a ciabatta roll.
Morty's Tap & Grille
5517 S Regal St, Spokane
|Steak Bites
|$8.00