Spokane sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Spokane
More about Bosco - Spokane
Bosco - Spokane
835 North Post Street, Spokane
|Popular items
|Two Meatballs
|$5.00
a side of two beef and pork meatballs
|Cacio e Pepe
|$12.00
casarecce, butter, cracked pepper, olive oil, pecorino
|The King
|$14.00
rigatoni, italian sausage, tomato, marjoram, parmesan
More about Selkirk Pizza & Tap House
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Selkirk Pizza & Tap House
12424 N Division St, Spokane
|Popular items
|Wings
|$13.00
Served with celery and ranch.
{ Traditional - BBQ - Sweet Chili }
|Side House Salad
|$4.00
Chopped romaine with cucumbers, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
|LG Fat Daddy
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, linguica, mushrooms, olives and tomatoes.
More about The Fieldhouse Pizza North
The Fieldhouse Pizza North
4423 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane
|Popular items
|MD Taylormade
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage and bacon.
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Crisp romaine tossed with caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese.
|Chicken Strips
|$10.00
Chicken strips served with fries or soup of the day.