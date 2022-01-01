Spokane Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Spokane

Vaqueros Spokane Valley image

 

Vaqueros Spokane Valley

16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley

No reviews yet
Popular items
Carne Asada Tacos (ST)$15.95
Four Carne Asada street tacos prepared with onions, cilantro and limes. Served with rice and refried beans.
Kids Quesadilla$6.99
Served with rice and refried beans.
20. Chimichanga$14.95
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley image

 

Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley

14201 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.6 (377 reviews)
Popular items
Arroz Con Pollo$20.95
Tender chicken specially prepared with fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and our special mild sauce. Served on a bed of rice with melted cheese and your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Not served with beans.
8. Two Enchiladas$12.99
Two enchiladas prepared with your choices of meat or cheese and topped with melted cheese and our enchilada sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
Kids Quesadilla$6.99
Served with rice and refried beans.
Restaurant banner

 

Rancho Viejo South Hill

3209 E. 57TH AVE, SPOKANE

No reviews yet
Popular items
Burrito Loco Azado$18.95
Crazy Donkey! Flour tortilla filled with our thin Carne Asada skirt steak, rice, refried beans and topped with our mild sauce, cheese, green onions, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Also served with rice and refried beans on the side.
Side Taco$3.95
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and tomatoes.
Carne Asada$27.95
Tender skirt steak flame broiled to your taste. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Azteca - Valley image

FRENCH FRIES

Azteca - Valley

14700 E Indiana Ave, Spokane

Avg 2.5 (73 reviews)
