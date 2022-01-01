Spokane Mexican restaurants you'll love
More about Vaqueros Spokane Valley
Vaqueros Spokane Valley
16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Tacos (ST)
|$15.95
Four Carne Asada street tacos prepared with onions, cilantro and limes. Served with rice and refried beans.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.99
Served with rice and refried beans.
|20. Chimichanga
|$14.95
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
More about Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley
Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley
14201 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley
|Popular items
|Arroz Con Pollo
|$20.95
Tender chicken specially prepared with fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and our special mild sauce. Served on a bed of rice with melted cheese and your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Not served with beans.
|8. Two Enchiladas
|$12.99
Two enchiladas prepared with your choices of meat or cheese and topped with melted cheese and our enchilada sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
More about Rancho Viejo South Hill
Rancho Viejo South Hill
3209 E. 57TH AVE, SPOKANE
|Popular items
|Burrito Loco Azado
|$18.95
Crazy Donkey! Flour tortilla filled with our thin Carne Asada skirt steak, rice, refried beans and topped with our mild sauce, cheese, green onions, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Also served with rice and refried beans on the side.
|Side Taco
|$3.95
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and tomatoes.
|Carne Asada
|$27.95
Tender skirt steak flame broiled to your taste. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, refried beans and tortillas.