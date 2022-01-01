Spokane pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Spokane
More about Allie's Vegan Pizzeria
Allie's Vegan Pizzeria
1314 S Grand Blvd #6, Spokane
|Popular items
|Legendary Hot Mess
|$18.00
The ultimate comfort food. Buffalo ranch, creamy cashew mac 'n cheese, fried chick'n, and red onions, all topped with cashew mozzarella.
|Cheese breadsticks
|$8.00
Baked with cashew mozzarella and cheddar. Choice of dipping sauces. GFO
|Savory twisters
|$8.00
Savory and fluffy twisted breadsticks. Choice of dipping sauces. GFO
More about Selkirk Pizza & Tap House
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Selkirk Pizza & Tap House
12424 N Division St, Spokane
|Popular items
|Wings
|$13.00
Served with celery and ranch.
{ Traditional - BBQ - Sweet Chili }
|Side House Salad
|$4.00
Chopped romaine with cucumbers, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
|LG Fat Daddy
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, linguica, mushrooms, olives and tomatoes.
More about The Fieldhouse Pizza North
The Fieldhouse Pizza North
4423 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane
|Popular items
|MD Taylormade
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage and bacon.
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Crisp romaine tossed with caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese.
|Chicken Strips
|$10.00
Chicken strips served with fries or soup of the day.