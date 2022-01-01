Spokane pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Spokane restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Spokane

Allie's Vegan Pizzeria image

 

Allie's Vegan Pizzeria

1314 S Grand Blvd #6, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Legendary Hot Mess$18.00
The ultimate comfort food. Buffalo ranch, creamy cashew mac 'n cheese, fried chick'n, and red onions, all topped with cashew mozzarella.
Cheese breadsticks$8.00
Baked with cashew mozzarella and cheddar. Choice of dipping sauces. GFO
Savory twisters$8.00
Savory and fluffy twisted breadsticks. Choice of dipping sauces. GFO
More about Allie's Vegan Pizzeria
Selkirk Pizza & Tap House image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Selkirk Pizza & Tap House

12424 N Division St, Spokane

Avg 3.7 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$13.00
Served with celery and ranch.
{ Traditional - BBQ - Sweet Chili }
Side House Salad$4.00
Chopped romaine with cucumbers, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
LG Fat Daddy
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, linguica, mushrooms, olives and tomatoes.
More about Selkirk Pizza & Tap House
The Fieldhouse Pizza North image

 

The Fieldhouse Pizza North

4423 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
MD Taylormade
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage and bacon.
Caesar Salad$11.00
Crisp romaine tossed with caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese.
Chicken Strips$10.00
Chicken strips served with fries or soup of the day.
More about The Fieldhouse Pizza North

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Spokane

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Bruschetta

Map

More near Spokane to explore

Richland

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pullman

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston