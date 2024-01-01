Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Asian chicken salad in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve asian chicken salad

Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane - 4750 North Division Street

4750 North Division Street, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Asian Chicken Salad$16.95
Fresh greens with mushrooms, green onions, red peppers, crunchy wonton strips cucumbers, sesame seeds and tomato wedges tossed in a honey mustard dressing.
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
More about Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane - 4750 North Division Street
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manito Tap House

3011 S Grand Blvd, Spokane

Avg 4.4 (1801 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Asian Chicken Salad$18.00
Grilled orange ginger chicken, cabbage, mixed greens, mandarin orange, carrot, chow mein, water chestnuts, roasted garlic, and sesame dressing.
More about Manito Tap House

