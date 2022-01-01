Bacon cheeseburgers in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill
Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill
6325 N. Wall, Spokane
|Bacon Gouda Burger
|$15.50
Our 1/3lb Angus beef patty topped with thick sliced bacon, Gouda & havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and bacon aioli.
|Bacon Jam Burger
|$14.00
A 1/3lb Angus beef patty with a sweet and tangy bacon jam plus jalapeno aioli, tomato, lettuce and gorgonzola cheese.
More about HANGRY'S
HANGRY'S
11923 E Trent Ave., Spokane
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$12.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, and cheddar cheese.
More about Vaqueros Spokane Valley
Vaqueros Spokane Valley
16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley
|Vaqueros Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.95
Angus beef patty with grilled mushrooms, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions and American or Swiss cheese. Served with french fries.
More about Ponderosa Bar & Grill
Ponderosa Bar & Grill
11205 East Dishman Mica road Suite c, Spokane Valley
|Gorgonzola Bacon Burger
|$15.00
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$13.50
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
9265 N Nevada St, Spokane
|BACON BURGER
|$13.25
Served with lettuce, tomato and Hops n Drops spread.