Bean burritos in Spokane

Go
Spokane restaurants
Toast

Spokane restaurants that serve bean burritos

Consumer pic

 

Taco Vado

1327 West Northwest Boulevard, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bean Burrito$6.00
Black Beans, Salsa Roja
More about Taco Vado
Mole - Spokane image

 

Mole - Spokane - 1335 W Summit Pkwy

1335 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS BEANS & CHEESE BURRITO$12.00
More about Mole - Spokane - 1335 W Summit Pkwy

