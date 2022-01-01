Boneless wings in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve boneless wings
Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill
6325 N. Wall, Spokane
|Lost Boys' Boneless Wings
All white meat boneless breaded wings, deep fried and crispy, tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery sticks.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Selkirk Pizza & Tap House
12424 N Division St, Spokane
|Boneless Wings
|$14.00
Served with celery and ranch.
{ Traditional - BBQ - Sweet Chili }
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
9265 N Nevada St, Spokane
|BONELESS WINGS
|$13.25
Tossed in our honey chipotle BQQ, son to be famous buffalo sauce or sweet & spicy Sriracha sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley
|BONELESS WINGS
|$13.25
Tossed in our honey chipotle BQQ, son to be famous buffalo sauce or sweet & spicy Sriracha sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks.