Boneless wings in Spokane

Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill image

 

Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill

6325 N. Wall, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lost Boys' Boneless Wings
All white meat boneless breaded wings, deep fried and crispy, tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery sticks.
More about Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill
Selkirk Pizza & Tap House image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Selkirk Pizza & Tap House

12424 N Division St, Spokane

Avg 3.7 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Boneless Wings$14.00
Served with celery and ranch.
{ Traditional - BBQ - Sweet Chili }
More about Selkirk Pizza & Tap House
Hops n Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

9265 N Nevada St, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (2635 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BONELESS WINGS$13.25
Tossed in our honey chipotle BQQ, son to be famous buffalo sauce or sweet & spicy Sriracha sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks.
More about Hops n Drops
Hops n Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BONELESS WINGS$13.25
Tossed in our honey chipotle BQQ, son to be famous buffalo sauce or sweet & spicy Sriracha sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks.
More about Hops n Drops

