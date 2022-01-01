Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Toast

Spokane restaurants that serve bread pudding

Longhorn Barbecue - Airway Heights image

 

Longhorn Barbecue - Airway Heights

7611 W Sunset Hwy, Spokane

Bread Pudding$5.95
BARK, A Rescue Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

BARK, A Rescue Pub

905 N Washington, Spokane

Avg 4.4 (529 reviews)
Pineapple Upside Down Bread Pudding.$12.00
