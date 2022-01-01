Brisket in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve brisket
HANGRY'S
11923 E Trent Ave., Spokane
|Smokehouse Brisket
|$14.99
Beef patty, brisket, grilled onions, lettuce, coleslaw, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce.
BETTY JEANS BBQ
2926 E 29TH AVE, Spokane
|Brisket By The LB
|$26.00
A full pound of our gratifying hand trimmed brisket, with a small side of our signature bbq sauce.
Longhorn Barbecue - Airway Heights
7611 W Sunset Hwy, Spokane
|# Brisket
|$21.95
Slow smoked brisket served with our "TEXAS BOLD" barbecue sauce
Feeds 2-3 People Per Pound
|Brisket Sandwich
|$16.95
Our Smokey sliced briskt with aged cheddar and our "TEXAS BOLD" BBQ sauce on a bun. Pick a sideboard
|1/2# Brisket
|$12.95
Slow smoked brisket served with our "TEXAS BOLD" barbecue sauce
Feeds 1 Person
Longhorn Barbecue - Spokane Valley
2315 N Argonne Rd, Spokane
|# BRISKET
|$21.95
Slow smoked brisket served with our "TEXAS BOLD" BBQ sauce
Feeds 2-3 People Per Pound
|1/2# Brisket
|$12.95
Slow smoked brisket served with our "TEXAS BOLD" BBQ sauce
Feeds 1 Person
|Brisket Sandwich
|$14.95
Our smokey brisket with aged cheddar and "TEXAS BOLD BBQ" sauce