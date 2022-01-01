Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve brisket

HANGRY'S

11923 E Trent Ave., Spokane

Smokehouse Brisket$14.99
Beef patty, brisket, grilled onions, lettuce, coleslaw, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce.
More about HANGRY'S
BETTY JEANS BBQ

2926 E 29TH AVE, Spokane

Brisket By The LB$26.00
A full pound of our gratifying hand trimmed brisket, with a small side of our signature bbq sauce.
More about BETTY JEANS BBQ
Longhorn Barbecue - Airway Heights

7611 W Sunset Hwy, Spokane

# Brisket$21.95
Slow smoked brisket served with our "TEXAS BOLD" barbecue sauce
Feeds 2-3 People Per Pound
Brisket Sandwich$16.95
Our Smokey sliced briskt with aged cheddar and our "TEXAS BOLD" BBQ sauce on a bun. Pick a sideboard
1/2# Brisket$12.95
Slow smoked brisket served with our "TEXAS BOLD" barbecue sauce
Feeds 1 Person
More about Longhorn Barbecue - Airway Heights
Longhorn Barbecue - Spokane Valley

2315 N Argonne Rd, Spokane

# BRISKET$21.95
Slow smoked brisket served with our "TEXAS BOLD" BBQ sauce
Feeds 2-3 People Per Pound
1/2# Brisket$12.95
Slow smoked brisket served with our "TEXAS BOLD" BBQ sauce
Feeds 1 Person
Brisket Sandwich$14.95
Our smokey brisket with aged cheddar and "TEXAS BOLD BBQ" sauce
More about Longhorn Barbecue - Spokane Valley

