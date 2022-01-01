Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve bulgogi

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

4320 S Regal, Spokane

Avg 4.2 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bulgogi Beef Bowl$27.00
Steamed jasmine rice, Korean marinated beef, cucumber-ginger slaw, pickled vegetables, gochujang aioli, garnished with sesame seeds and green onion
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

14728 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.2 (1536 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bulgogi Beef Bowl$27.00
Steamed jasmine rice, Korean marinated beef, cucumber-ginger slaw, pickled vegetables, gochujang aioli, garnished with sesame seeds and green onion
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

