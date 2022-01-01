Caesar salad in Spokane

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill image

 

Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill

6325 N. Wall, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad Side$3.00
More about Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill
Caesar Salad image

 

Zeeks Pizza

1414 N HAMILTON ST, SPOKANE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad
romaine // grated parmesan • homemade croutons // house-made caesar dressing
More about Zeeks Pizza
Item pic

 

Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane

4750 North Division Street, Spokane

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Caesar Salad$10.95
Try our Thai version of this classic salad.
GF Thai Caesar Salad$10.95
Try our Thai version of this classic salad.
More about Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane
Consumer pic

 

Vaqueros Spokane Valley

16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mexican Caesar Salad(L)$12.59
Traditional Caesar salad topped with sauteed chicken or shrimp, black beans, queso fresco, tomatoes and avocados. Dressing on the side.
More about Vaqueros Spokane Valley
SOUTH PERRY PIZZA image

 

SOUTH PERRY PIZZA

1011 S Perry St, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$8.00
Hearts of romaine, shaved parmesan, house-made croutons
More about SOUTH PERRY PIZZA
Allie's Vegan Pizzeria image

 

Allie's Vegan Pizzeria

1314 S Grand Blvd #6, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chick'n caesar salad
Romaine lettuce, chick'n, croutons, lemon wedge with house caesar dressing on the side. NF
More about Allie's Vegan Pizzeria
Selkirk Pizza & Tap House image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Selkirk Pizza & Tap House

12424 N Division St, Spokane

Avg 3.7 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad$11.00
Side Caesar Salad$4.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in a rich caesar dressing.
More about Selkirk Pizza & Tap House
The Fieldhouse Pizza North image

 

The Fieldhouse Pizza North

4423 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Caesar Salad$4.00
Crisp romaine tossed with caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan cheese.
Caesar Salad$11.00
Crisp romaine tossed with caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese.
More about The Fieldhouse Pizza North
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

9265 N Nevada St, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (2635 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
More about Hops n Drops
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD WITH PRAWNS$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and sautéed shrimp. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
CAESAR SALAD$8.75
The classic Caesar. Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
More about Hops n Drops

