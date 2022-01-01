Caesar salad in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve caesar salad
Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill
6325 N. Wall, Spokane
|Caesar Salad Side
|$3.00
Zeeks Pizza
1414 N HAMILTON ST, SPOKANE
|Caesar Salad
romaine // grated parmesan • homemade croutons // house-made caesar dressing
Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane
4750 North Division Street, Spokane
|Thai Caesar Salad
|$10.95
Try our Thai version of this classic salad.
|GF Thai Caesar Salad
|$10.95
Try our Thai version of this classic salad.
Vaqueros Spokane Valley
16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley
|Mexican Caesar Salad(L)
|$12.59
Traditional Caesar salad topped with sauteed chicken or shrimp, black beans, queso fresco, tomatoes and avocados. Dressing on the side.
SOUTH PERRY PIZZA
1011 S Perry St, Spokane
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Hearts of romaine, shaved parmesan, house-made croutons
Allie's Vegan Pizzeria
1314 S Grand Blvd #6, Spokane
|Chick'n caesar salad
Romaine lettuce, chick'n, croutons, lemon wedge with house caesar dressing on the side. NF
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Selkirk Pizza & Tap House
12424 N Division St, Spokane
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
|Side Caesar Salad
|$4.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in a rich caesar dressing.
The Fieldhouse Pizza North
4423 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane
|Side Caesar Salad
|$4.00
Crisp romaine tossed with caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan cheese.
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Crisp romaine tossed with caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
9265 N Nevada St, Spokane
|CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN
|$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley
|CAESAR SALAD WITH PRAWNS
|$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and sautéed shrimp. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
|CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN
|$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
|CAESAR SALAD
|$8.75
The classic Caesar. Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.