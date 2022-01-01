Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve carne asada

Carne Asada Tacos (ST) image

 

Vaqueros Spokane Valley

16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley

TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada (L)$19.95
Tender outside skirt steak served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.
Carne Asada Y Camarones con Tocino$35.95
Charbroiled skirt steak accompanied by four large bacon wrapped deep fried prawns. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Carne Asada Fajitas$23.95
Carne Asada skirt steak sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
More about Vaqueros Spokane Valley
Mole - Spokane image

 

Mole - Spokane - 1335 W Summit Pkwy

1335 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane

Takeout
Carne Asada$26.00
Carne Asada Burrito$21.00
Carne Asada Quesadilla$19.00
More about Mole - Spokane - 1335 W Summit Pkwy

