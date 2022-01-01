Carne asada in Spokane
Vaqueros Spokane Valley
16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley
|Carne Asada (L)
|$19.95
Tender outside skirt steak served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.
|Carne Asada Y Camarones con Tocino
|$35.95
Charbroiled skirt steak accompanied by four large bacon wrapped deep fried prawns. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
|Carne Asada Fajitas
|$23.95
Carne Asada skirt steak sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.