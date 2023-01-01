Carne asada tacos in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve carne asada tacos
More about Off the Wall
Off the Wall
121 N Wall S, Spokane
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.50
House marinated tender steak, cotija cheese, soft flour tortilla, onion and fresh cilantro
More about Vaqueros Spokane Valley
Vaqueros Spokane Valley
16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley
|Tacos Al Carbon de Carne Asada
|$28.95
Tender skirt steak flame broiled, sliced and folded into four soft corn tortillas and smothered with our red sauce. Served with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro, queso fresco, rice and refried beans.
|Carne Asada Tacos (ST)
|$16.95
Four Carne Asada street tacos prepared with onions, cilantro and limes. Served with rice and refried beans.