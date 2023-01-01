Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada tacos in Spokane

Go
Spokane restaurants
Toast

Spokane restaurants that serve carne asada tacos

Banner pic

 

Off the Wall

121 N Wall S, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada Taco$4.50
House marinated tender steak, cotija cheese, soft flour tortilla, onion and fresh cilantro
More about Off the Wall
Carne Asada Tacos (ST) image

 

Vaqueros Spokane Valley

16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Al Carbon de Carne Asada$28.95
Tender skirt steak flame broiled, sliced and folded into four soft corn tortillas and smothered with our red sauce. Served with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro, queso fresco, rice and refried beans.
Carne Asada Tacos (ST)$16.95
Four Carne Asada street tacos prepared with onions, cilantro and limes. Served with rice and refried beans.
More about Vaqueros Spokane Valley

Browse other tasty dishes in Spokane

Chef Salad

Tomato Basil Soup

Bruschetta

Miso Soup

Cheese Pizza

Hot Chocolate

Penne

Prime Ribs

Map

More near Spokane to explore

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pullman

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (234 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (670 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston