Cheese pizza in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve cheese pizza

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS CHEESE PIZZA$8.00
Kid sized cheese pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

808 W Main St #322, Spokane

Avg 4 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS CHEESE PIZZA$8.00
Kid sized cheese pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
Allie's Vegan Pizzeria

1314 S Grand Blvd #6, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids' cheese pizza$5.50
Small pizza for our guests 11 and under. GF option not available.
Kids' mac 'n cheese pizza$6.50
Kid sized pizza with ranch and mac 'n cheese for our guests 11 and under. GF option not available.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

4320 S Regal, Spokane

Avg 4.2 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheese Pizza$19.00
KIDS CHEESE PIZZA$8.00
Kid sized cheese pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Selkirk Pizza & Tap House

12424 N Division St, Spokane

Avg 3.7 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Cheese Pizza
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
The Fieldhouse Pizza North

4423 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Pizza
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

14728 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.2 (1536 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS CHEESE PIZZA$8.00
Kid sized cheese pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
