Cheese pizza in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane
|KIDS CHEESE PIZZA
|$8.00
Kid sized cheese pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
808 W Main St #322, Spokane
|KIDS CHEESE PIZZA
|$8.00
Kid sized cheese pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
More about Allie's Vegan Pizzeria
Allie's Vegan Pizzeria
1314 S Grand Blvd #6, Spokane
|Kids' cheese pizza
|$5.50
Small pizza for our guests 11 and under. GF option not available.
|Kids' mac 'n cheese pizza
|$6.50
Kid sized pizza with ranch and mac 'n cheese for our guests 11 and under. GF option not available.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
4320 S Regal, Spokane
|Philly Cheese Pizza
|$19.00
|KIDS CHEESE PIZZA
|$8.00
Kid sized cheese pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
More about Selkirk Pizza & Tap House
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Selkirk Pizza & Tap House
12424 N Division St, Spokane
|Kids Cheese Pizza
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
More about The Fieldhouse Pizza North
The Fieldhouse Pizza North
4423 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane
|Cheese Pizza
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
14728 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley
|KIDS CHEESE PIZZA
|$8.00
Kid sized cheese pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.