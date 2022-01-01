Cheeseburgers in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Vaqueros Spokane Valley
16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley
|Cheeseburger
|$11.95
Angus beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles. Served with french fries.
|Vaqueros Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.95
Angus beef patty with grilled mushrooms, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions and American or Swiss cheese. Served with french fries.
Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley
14201 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley
|Cheeseburger
|$10.95
Angus beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles. Served with french fries.
Longhorn Barbecue - Airway Heights
7611 W Sunset Hwy, Spokane
|Cheeseburger
|$12.95
1/3 lb. Burger smothered in cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and homemade thousand island dressing. Pick a sideboard.
Longhorn Barbecue - Spokane Valley
2315 N Argonne Rd, Spokane
|Cheeseburger
|$12.95
A third pound hamburger smothered in
cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and
pickles. Pick a sideboard
North Bowl - Bar & Grill
125 W Sinto Ave, Spokane
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Charbroiled 1/3 lb cheeseburger with 2 slices of American cheese, creamy thousand island spread, leafy green lettuce, juicy tomatoes, crisp red onions & tangy pickle slices on a soft, toasted potato bun.