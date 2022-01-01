Chicken burgers in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve chicken burgers
HANGRY'S
11923 E Trent Ave., Spokane
|Grilled Chicken Burger
|$11.99
Fire Braised Chicken Beast , tomato, and mayo.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane
|Chicken Signature Burger
|$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, honey-cured bacon, onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
808 W Main St #322, Spokane
|Chicken Signature Burger
|$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, honey-cured bacon, onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
4320 S Regal, Spokane
|Chicken Signature Burger
|$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, honey-cured bacon, onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
14728 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley
|GF Chicken Sig Burger
|$18.00
Grilled chicken breast, honey-cured bacon, onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli.
|Chicken Signature Burger
|$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, honey-cured bacon, onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.