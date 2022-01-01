Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burgers in Spokane

Go
Spokane restaurants
Toast

Spokane restaurants that serve chicken burgers

Consumer pic

 

HANGRY'S

11923 E Trent Ave., Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Burger$11.99
Fire Braised Chicken Beast , tomato, and mayo.
More about HANGRY'S
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Signature Burger$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, honey-cured bacon, onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

808 W Main St #322, Spokane

Avg 4 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Signature Burger$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, honey-cured bacon, onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

4320 S Regal, Spokane

Avg 4.2 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Signature Burger$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, honey-cured bacon, onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

14728 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.2 (1536 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Chicken Sig Burger$18.00
Grilled chicken breast, honey-cured bacon, onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli.
Chicken Signature Burger$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, honey-cured bacon, onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Spokane

Tofu Soup

Potstickers

Veggie Burgers

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Tortilla Soup

Chef Salad

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Map

More near Spokane to explore

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston