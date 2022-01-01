Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Vaqueros Spokane Valley

16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas$25.95
Chicken and shrimp sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas$20.95
Marinated chicken sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
More about Vaqueros Spokane Valley
Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley image

 

Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley

14201 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.6 (377 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$20.95
Marinated chicken sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
More about Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley
The Fieldhouse Pizza North image

 

The Fieldhouse Pizza North

4423 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Chicken Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce tossed in chipotle ranch dressing with tortilla chips and cheddar cheese. Topped with mixed fajita peppers, onions and chicken.
More about The Fieldhouse Pizza North

