Chicken fajitas in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Vaqueros Spokane Valley
16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley
|Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
|$25.95
Chicken and shrimp sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$20.95
Marinated chicken sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley
14201 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley
|Chicken Fajitas
|$20.95
