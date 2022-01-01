Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane - 4750 North Division Street

4750 North Division Street, Spokane

TakeoutDelivery
GF Chicken Fried Rice$16.95
Stir-fried rice with broccoli, zucchini, onions, carrots and cabbage with your choice of seasoned white or brown rice. Flavored with a light soy ginger sauce.
Chicken Fried Rice$16.95
Stir-fried rice with broccoli, zucchini, onions, carrots and cabbage with your choice of seasoned white or brown rice. Flavored with a light soy ginger sauce.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Umi Sushi Kitchen

1309 West Summit Parkway, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fried Rice$11.00
