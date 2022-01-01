Chicken fried rice in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
More about Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane - 4750 North Division Street
Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane - 4750 North Division Street
4750 North Division Street, Spokane
|GF Chicken Fried Rice
|$16.95
Stir-fried rice with broccoli, zucchini, onions, carrots and cabbage with your choice of seasoned white or brown rice. Flavored with a light soy ginger sauce.
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$16.95
Stir-fried rice with broccoli, zucchini, onions, carrots and cabbage with your choice of seasoned white or brown rice. Flavored with a light soy ginger sauce.