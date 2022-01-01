Chicken noodles in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve chicken noodles
More about Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane
Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane
4750 North Division Street, Spokane
|Thai Chicken Coconut Curry Noodle Bowl
|$15.95
Chicken and noodles stir-fried in a Thai coconut curry sauce with pea pods, broccoli, bok choy, bell peppers, and mushrooms.
|Kung Pao Chicken Noodles
|$15.95
Chicken, onions, zucchini, carrots, bell peppers, ginger, garlic, chili peppers and peanuts stir-fried with fresh udon noodles in a spicy sauce. Don’t bite into the chilies, they are very hot!
|Pork & Chicken Fried Noodles
|$15.95
Soft Japanese noodles stir-fried with your choice of protein and broccoli, zucchini, onion, cabbage and carrots in our unique ginger-teriyaki sauce.
More about Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar
1309 West Summit Parkway, Spokane
|Thai Chicken And Noodle Curry
|$22.00
Grilled chicken, vegetables, basil, rice noodles, coconut milk, peanuts and yellow curry.
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
9265 N Nevada St, Spokane
|CHICKEN NOODLE-BOWL
|$6.50
Made in house. It's great!