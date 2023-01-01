Chicken pasta in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve chicken pasta
More about The Summit Kitchen - 1235 S. Grand Blvd
The Summit Kitchen - 1235 S. Grand Blvd
1235 S. Grand Blvd, Spokane
|Tuscan Pasta w/Chicken
|$16.00
Wine butter sauce + linguine pasta + bacon + spinach + cherry tomatoes +
garlic bread
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley
14728 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley
|Chicken Sausage Pesto Pasta
|$30.00
Italian sausage, grilled chicken, red onions, pesto cream sauce,
tossed in a bowtie pasta garnished with roasted balsamic
tomatoes, pancetta, and fresh basil