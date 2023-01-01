Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Item pic

 

The Summit Kitchen - 1235 S. Grand Blvd

1235 S. Grand Blvd, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tuscan Pasta w/Chicken$16.00
Wine butter sauce + linguine pasta + bacon + spinach + cherry tomatoes +
garlic bread
More about The Summit Kitchen - 1235 S. Grand Blvd
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley

14728 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.2 (1536 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sausage Pesto Pasta$30.00
Italian sausage, grilled chicken, red onions, pesto cream sauce,
tossed in a bowtie pasta garnished with roasted balsamic
tomatoes, pancetta, and fresh basil
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley

