Chicken soup in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve chicken soup
More about Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane
Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane
7514 North Division Street, Spokane
|Miso Soup with Chicken Small
|$4.50
Miso chicken broth with chicken.
|Miso Soup with Chicken Large
|$7.95
Miso chicken broth with chicken.
More about Manito Tap House
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Manito Tap House
3011 S Grand Blvd, Spokane
|Bowl Chicken Pot Pie Soup
|$9.00
Ask your server for today’s selection.
|Cup Chicken Pot Pie Soup
|$5.00
Ask your server for today’s selection.