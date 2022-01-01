Chicken tenders in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane
4750 North Division Street, Spokane
|Kids Chicken Tenders 2pc
|$6.95
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane
|KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS
|$8.00
Two chicken tenders served with a side of unseasoned french fries.
Ponderosa Bar & Grill
11205 East Dishman Mica road Suite c, Spokane Valley
|Chicken Strips
|$6.99
The Fieldhouse Pizza North
4423 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane
|Kid's Chicken Strips
|Chicken Strips
|$10.00
Chicken strips served with fries or soup of the day.
Longhorn Barbecue - Spokane Valley
2315 N Argonne Rd, Spokane
|Kids Chicken Strip
|$7.95
Complete with fries and a treat.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Manito Tap House
3011 S Grand Blvd, Spokane
|Kid's Chicken Strips
|$7.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
9265 N Nevada St, Spokane
|KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
|$6.75
|CHICKEN TENDER SALAD
|$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
|CHICKEN STRIPS
|$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley
