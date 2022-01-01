Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Spokane

Go
Spokane restaurants
Toast

Spokane restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Consumer pic

 

Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane

4750 North Division Street, Spokane

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders 2pc$6.95
More about Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$8.00
Two chicken tenders served with a side of unseasoned french fries.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Ponderosa Bar & Grill image

 

Ponderosa Bar & Grill

11205 East Dishman Mica road Suite c, Spokane Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Strips$6.99
More about Ponderosa Bar & Grill
The Fieldhouse Pizza North image

 

The Fieldhouse Pizza North

4423 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid's Chicken Strips
Chicken Strips$10.00
Chicken strips served with fries or soup of the day.
More about The Fieldhouse Pizza North
Longhorn Barbecue - Spokane Valley image

 

Longhorn Barbecue - Spokane Valley

2315 N Argonne Rd, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Strip$7.95
Complete with fries and a treat.
More about Longhorn Barbecue - Spokane Valley
Manito Tap House image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manito Tap House

3011 S Grand Blvd, Spokane

Avg 4.4 (1801 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid's Chicken Strips$7.00
More about Manito Tap House
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

9265 N Nevada St, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (2635 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS$6.75
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
CHICKEN STRIPS$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
More about Hops n Drops
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS$6.75
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
CHICKEN STRIPS$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
More about Hops n Drops

Browse other tasty dishes in Spokane

Sliders

Fettuccine Alfredo

Mac And Cheese

Pies

Pepperoni Pizza

Beef Soup

Tamales

Potstickers

Map

More near Spokane to explore

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston