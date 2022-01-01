Chicken teriyaki in Spokane

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane

4750 North Division Street, Spokane

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$11.95
Chicken grilled in our special ginger teriyaki sauce. Topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
GF Chicken Teriyaki$17.95
Chicken grilled in our special ginger teriyaki sauce. Topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
Chicken Teriyaki$17.95
Chicken grilled in our special ginger teriyaki sauce. Topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
More about Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane
Consumer pic

 

Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane

7514 North Division Street, Spokane

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Broccoli Teriyaki Small$6.75
Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.
Chicken Teriyaki Pan$35.95
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Chicken & Broccoli Teriyaki Large$9.50
Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.
More about Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane
Consumer pic

 

Noodle Express - Airway Heights, WA

10408 US HWY 2 Ste 1, Airway Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki Salad$8.50
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
Chicken & Broccoli Teriyaki Small$6.75
Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl Large$9.25
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
More about Noodle Express - Airway Heights, WA
Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar

1309 West Summit Parkway, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken$20.00
Grilled chicken on a bed of carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, topped with teriyaki sauce and served with rice on the side.
More about Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar

