Chicken teriyaki in Spokane

Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane
4750 North Division Street, Spokane
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$11.95
Chicken grilled in our special ginger teriyaki sauce. Topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
|GF Chicken Teriyaki
|$17.95
Chicken grilled in our special ginger teriyaki sauce. Topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$17.95
Chicken grilled in our special ginger teriyaki sauce. Topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane
7514 North Division Street, Spokane
|Chicken & Broccoli Teriyaki Small
|$6.75
Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.
|Chicken Teriyaki Pan
|$35.95
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
|Chicken & Broccoli Teriyaki Large
|$9.50
Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.
Noodle Express - Airway Heights, WA
10408 US HWY 2 Ste 1, Airway Heights
|Chicken Teriyaki Salad
|$8.50
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
|Chicken & Broccoli Teriyaki Small
|$6.75
Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl Large
|$9.25
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.