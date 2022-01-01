Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane

7514 North Division Street, Spokane

Chicken Osaka Wrap$6.50
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and chicken.
Singapore Chicken Wrap$6.50
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and chicken.
Chicken Teriyaki Wrap$6.50
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and chicken.
More about Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane
Lord Stanley's

108 N. Washington St. Suite 101, Spokane

Chicken Caesar WRAP w/Fries$16.00
More about Lord Stanley's
Noodle Express - Airway Heights, WA

10408 US HWY 2 Ste 1, Airway Heights

Chicken Osaka Wrap$6.50
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and chicken.
Chicken Teriyaki Wrap$6.50
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and chicken.
More about Noodle Express - Airway Heights, WA
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

9265 N Nevada St, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (2635 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ CHICKEN WRAP$12.95
Grilled chicken breast wrapped up in a garlic tortilla with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, bacon, frizzled onions, roasted Baja veggies, diced tomatoes, lettuce and avocado. Served with your choice of side.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$13.25
Hand breaded boneless Buffalo chicken tenders wrapped together with romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and celery. Like wings but less messy!
CHICKEN CLUB WRAP$13.25
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Hops n Drops spread all wrapped up in a garlic tortilla.
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ CHICKEN WRAP$12.95
Grilled chicken breast wrapped up in a garlic tortilla with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, bacon, frizzled onions, roasted Baja veggies, diced tomatoes, lettuce and avocado. Served with your choice of side.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$13.25
Hand breaded boneless Buffalo chicken tenders wrapped together with romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and celery. Like wings but less messy!
CHICKEN CLUB WRAP$13.25
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Hops n Drops spread all wrapped up in a garlic tortilla.
More about Hops n Drops
FRENCH FRIES

BARK, A Rescue Pub

905 N Washington, Spokane

Avg 4.4 (529 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Avocado Wrap.$14.00
More about BARK, A Rescue Pub

