Chicken wraps in Spokane

Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane
7514 North Division Street, Spokane
|Chicken Osaka Wrap
|$6.50
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and chicken.
|Singapore Chicken Wrap
|$6.50
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and chicken.
|Chicken Teriyaki Wrap
|$6.50
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and chicken.
Lord Stanley's
108 N. Washington St. Suite 101, Spokane
|Chicken Caesar WRAP w/Fries
|$16.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
9265 N Nevada St, Spokane
|BBQ CHICKEN WRAP
|$12.95
Grilled chicken breast wrapped up in a garlic tortilla with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, bacon, frizzled onions, roasted Baja veggies, diced tomatoes, lettuce and avocado. Served with your choice of side.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$13.25
Hand breaded boneless Buffalo chicken tenders wrapped together with romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and celery. Like wings but less messy!
|CHICKEN CLUB WRAP
|$13.25
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Hops n Drops spread all wrapped up in a garlic tortilla.
