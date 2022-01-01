Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Chili Glazed Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Roasted Brussels sprouts, red onion, roasted cashews, garlic, mango chili glaze.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Consumer pic

 

Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane

7514 North Division Street, Spokane

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pint of Sweet Chili Sauce$6.50
More about Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane
Lord Stanley's image

 

Lord Stanley's

108 N. Washington St. Suite 101, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bowl of Chili$6.00
Homemade chili with cheddar cheese and green onions. Add sour cream for $0.50. Add a protein for $4.
More about Lord Stanley's
Item pic

 

Longhorn Barbecue - Airway Heights

7611 W Sunset Hwy, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Chili$5.95
Quart Chili$13.95
Pint Chili$7.95
More about Longhorn Barbecue - Airway Heights
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

4320 S Regal, Spokane

Avg 4.2 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Chili Glazed Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Roasted Brussels sprouts, red onion, roasted cashews, garlic, mango chili glaze.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Item pic

 

Longhorn Barbecue - Spokane Valley

2315 N Argonne Rd, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tub Chili$33.95
TEXAS Red Chili
Chili Dog$13.95
Our famous German Sausage cut up and put on a hoagie bun smothered in Texas Chili and topped with Cheese and Onions.
Pint Chili$7.95
TEXAS Red Chili
More about Longhorn Barbecue - Spokane Valley
Manito Tap House image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manito Tap House

3011 S Grand Blvd, Spokane

Avg 4.4 (1801 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Lime Wings$18.00
Served with ranch.
More about Manito Tap House
Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar

1309 West Summit Parkway, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE CHILI PASTE
More about Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar

