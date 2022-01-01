Chili in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve chili
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane
|Mango Chili Glazed Brussels Sprouts
|$11.00
Roasted Brussels sprouts, red onion, roasted cashews, garlic, mango chili glaze.
Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane
7514 North Division Street, Spokane
|Pint of Sweet Chili Sauce
|$6.50
Lord Stanley's
108 N. Washington St. Suite 101, Spokane
|Bowl of Chili
|$6.00
Homemade chili with cheddar cheese and green onions. Add sour cream for $0.50. Add a protein for $4.
Longhorn Barbecue - Airway Heights
7611 W Sunset Hwy, Spokane
|Side Chili
|$5.95
|Quart Chili
|$13.95
|Pint Chili
|$7.95
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
4320 S Regal, Spokane
|Mango Chili Glazed Brussels Sprouts
|$11.00
Roasted Brussels sprouts, red onion, roasted cashews, garlic, mango chili glaze.
Longhorn Barbecue - Spokane Valley
2315 N Argonne Rd, Spokane
|Tub Chili
|$33.95
TEXAS Red Chili
|Chili Dog
|$13.95
Our famous German Sausage cut up and put on a hoagie bun smothered in Texas Chili and topped with Cheese and Onions.
|Pint Chili
|$7.95
TEXAS Red Chili
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Manito Tap House
3011 S Grand Blvd, Spokane
|Chili Lime Wings
|$18.00
Served with ranch.