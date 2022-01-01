Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
Spokane
/
Spokane
/
Chips And Salsa
Spokane restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley
14201 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley
Avg 4.6
(377 reviews)
Chips & Salsa
$3.99
More about Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley
Brick West Brewing Company
1318 W. First Ave, Spokane
No reviews yet
Chips, Salsa & Beer Cheese
$7.00
More about Brick West Brewing Company
