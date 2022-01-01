Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chorizo burritos in Spokane

Go
Spokane restaurants
Toast

Spokane restaurants that serve chorizo burritos

Consumer pic

 

Vaqueros Spokane Valley

16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chorizo Burrito (B)$8.95
Pork ground sausage with scrambled eggs, onions, and tomatoes.
More about Vaqueros Spokane Valley
Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley image

 

Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley

14201 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.6 (377 reviews)
Takeout
11. Chorizo Burrito(L)$12.59
Burrito with Mexican pork sausage, eggs, onions and tomatoes. Topped with melted cheese and our burrito sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
11. Chorizo Burrito$12.95
Burrito with Mexican pork sausage, eggs, onions and tomatoes. Topped with melted cheese and our burrito sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
More about Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley

Browse other tasty dishes in Spokane

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Pepperoni Pizza

Steak Sandwiches

Noodle Soup

Kung Pao Chicken

Grilled Chicken

Calamari

Green Beans

Map

More near Spokane to explore

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (324 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (198 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (66 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (586 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston