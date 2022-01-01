Chorizo burritos in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve chorizo burritos
Vaqueros Spokane Valley
16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley
|Chorizo Burrito (B)
|$8.95
Pork ground sausage with scrambled eggs, onions, and tomatoes.
Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley
14201 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley
|11. Chorizo Burrito(L)
|$12.59
Burrito with Mexican pork sausage, eggs, onions and tomatoes. Topped with melted cheese and our burrito sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
