Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Spokane

Go
Spokane restaurants
Toast

Spokane restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Consumer pic

 

HANGRY'S

11923 E Trent Ave., Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.49
Fried crispy chicken, lettuce, onion, pickles and hangry sauce. Served on toasted bun.
More about HANGRY'S
Kalico Kitchen image

 

Kalico Kitchen

1829 N monroe, Spokane

Avg 5 (327 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$14.49
More about Kalico Kitchen
Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar

1309 West Summit Parkway, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken$12.00
More about Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

9265 N Nevada St, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (2635 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
More about Hops n Drops
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
More about Hops n Drops

Browse other tasty dishes in Spokane

Waffles

Beef Teriyaki

Street Tacos

Garlic Cheese Bread

Tofu Soup

Chimichangas

Beef Soup

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Spokane to explore

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston