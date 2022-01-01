Crispy chicken in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about HANGRY'S
HANGRY'S
11923 E Trent Ave., Spokane
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.49
Fried crispy chicken, lettuce, onion, pickles and hangry sauce. Served on toasted bun.
More about Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar
1309 West Summit Parkway, Spokane
|Crispy Chicken
|$12.00
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
9265 N Nevada St, Spokane
|TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley
|TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.