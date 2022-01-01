Curry in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve curry
Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane
4750 North Division Street, Spokane
|Thai Chicken Coconut Curry Noodle Bowl
|$15.95
Chicken and noodles stir-fried in a Thai coconut curry sauce with pea pods, broccoli, bok choy, bell peppers, and mushrooms.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Manito Tap House
3011 S Grand Blvd, Spokane
|Curry Wrap
|$16.50
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, cabbage, pecans, golden raisins and beet curry in a garlic herb tortilla.