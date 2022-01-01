Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane

4750 North Division Street, Spokane

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Chicken Coconut Curry Noodle Bowl$15.95
Chicken and noodles stir-fried in a Thai coconut curry sauce with pea pods, broccoli, bok choy, bell peppers, and mushrooms.
More about Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane
Manito Tap House image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manito Tap House

3011 S Grand Blvd, Spokane

Avg 4.4 (1801 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Wrap$16.50
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, cabbage, pecans, golden raisins and beet curry in a garlic herb tortilla.
More about Manito Tap House
Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar

1309 West Summit Parkway, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Chicken And Noodle Curry$22.00
Grilled chicken, vegetables, basil, rice noodles, coconut milk, peanuts and yellow curry.
More about Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar

Map

