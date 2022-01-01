Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve enchiladas

Vaqueros Spokane Valley

16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
44. Chimichanga, Enchilada& Burrito$25.95
Vaqueros Enchilada(L)$13.95
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole.
5. Enchilada & Relleno$12.99
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
Enchilada: corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with cheese and our enchilada sauce.
Relleno: Chile poblano filled with cheese and wrapped in a omelette style. Topped with melted cheese and our special red sauce.
More about Vaqueros Spokane Valley
Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley

14201 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.6 (377 reviews)
Takeout
8. Two Enchiladas$12.99
Two enchiladas prepared with your choices of meat or cheese and topped with melted cheese and our enchilada sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
More about Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manito Tap House

3011 S Grand Blvd, Spokane

Avg 4.4 (1801 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Enchiladas$16.00
sweet potato, black beans, bell peppers, carrots & onion in De Leon corn tortillas, house red enchilada sauce, topped with jack cheese & cilantro
More about Manito Tap House

