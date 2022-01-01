Enchiladas in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve enchiladas
Vaqueros Spokane Valley
16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley
|44. Chimichanga, Enchilada& Burrito
|$25.95
|Vaqueros Enchilada(L)
|$13.95
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole.
|5. Enchilada & Relleno
|$12.99
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
Enchilada: corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with cheese and our enchilada sauce.
Relleno: Chile poblano filled with cheese and wrapped in a omelette style. Topped with melted cheese and our special red sauce.
Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley
14201 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley
|8. Two Enchiladas
|$12.99
Two enchiladas prepared with your choices of meat or cheese and topped with melted cheese and our enchilada sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.