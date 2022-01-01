Fajita salad in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve fajita salad
The Fieldhouse Pizza North
4423 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane
|Fajita Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Romaine lettuce tossed in chipotle ranch dressing with tortilla chips and cheddar cheese. Topped with mixed fajita peppers, onions and chicken.
Hops n Drops
9265 N Nevada St, Spokane
|FAJITA STEAK SALAD
|$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted Baja veggies, red peppers, tomatoes, cheese and avocado. Served with grilled pita bread.
Hops n Drops
14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley
|FAJITA STEAK SALAD
|$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted Baja veggies, red peppers, tomatoes, cheese and avocado. Served with grilled pita bread.