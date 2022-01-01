Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Spokane

Go
Spokane restaurants
Toast

Spokane restaurants that serve fish and chips

Consumer pic

 

HANGRY'S

11923 E Trent Ave., Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pacific Cod Fish & Chips$15.49
More about HANGRY'S
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish and Chips$22.00
Tempura beer battered, Twigs Signature fries, coleslaw, Dijon tartar sauce.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

808 W Main St #322, Spokane

Avg 4 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish and Chips$22.00
Tempura beer battered, Twigs Signature fries, coleslaw, Dijon tartar sauce.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Ponderosa Bar & Grill image

 

Ponderosa Bar & Grill

11205 East Dishman Mica road Suite c, Spokane Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$14.50
More about Ponderosa Bar & Grill
Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar

1309 West Summit Parkway, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Fish and Chips$30.00
Tempura fried cod, sweet potato fries, house salad and tartar sauce.
More about Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

9265 N Nevada St, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (2635 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
4PC-FISH & CHIPS$17.75
Four pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
3PC-FISH & CHIPS$18.25
Three pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
KIDS FISH & CHIPS$6.75
More about Hops n Drops
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
4PC-FISH & CHIPS$17.75
Four pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
3PC-FISH & CHIPS$18.25
Three pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
KIDS FISH & CHIPS$6.75
More about Hops n Drops

Map

Map

