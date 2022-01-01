Fish and chips in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve fish and chips
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane
|Fish and Chips
|$22.00
Tempura beer battered, Twigs Signature fries, coleslaw, Dijon tartar sauce.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
808 W Main St #322, Spokane
|Fish and Chips
|$22.00
Tempura beer battered, Twigs Signature fries, coleslaw, Dijon tartar sauce.
Ponderosa Bar & Grill
11205 East Dishman Mica road Suite c, Spokane Valley
|Fish & Chips
|$14.50
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar
1309 West Summit Parkway, Spokane
|Fish and Chips
|$30.00
Tempura fried cod, sweet potato fries, house salad and tartar sauce.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
9265 N Nevada St, Spokane
|4PC-FISH & CHIPS
|$17.75
Four pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
|3PC-FISH & CHIPS
|$18.25
Three pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
|KIDS FISH & CHIPS
|$6.75
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley
|4PC-FISH & CHIPS
|$17.75
Four pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
|3PC-FISH & CHIPS
|$18.25
Three pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
|KIDS FISH & CHIPS
|$6.75