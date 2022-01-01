Fish tacos in Spokane
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
4320 S Regal, Spokane
|GF Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi, flour tortillas, salsa verde, sautéed peppers and onions, cilantro lime crema, avocado, fire-roasted pico.
Hops n Drops
14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley
|FISH TACOS
|$15.95
That great tempura Alaskan cod served with cheddar, pepper Jack cheese, chipotle salsa and coleslaw in flour tortillas. Served with our housemade tortilla chips and salsa.