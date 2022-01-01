Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Flan in
Spokane
/
Spokane
/
Flan
Spokane restaurants that serve flan
Vaqueros Spokane Valley
16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley
No reviews yet
Flan
$4.95
More about Vaqueros Spokane Valley
Mole - Spokane - 1335 W Summit Pkwy
1335 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane
No reviews yet
Flan
$6.00
More about Mole - Spokane - 1335 W Summit Pkwy
Browse other tasty dishes in Spokane
Hummus
Noodle Soup
Bread Pudding
Mahi Mahi
Mozzarella Sticks
Cheese Pizza
Pudding
Sweet Potato Fries
More near Spokane to explore
Coeur D Alene
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Richland
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Pullman
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
Pasco
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Walla Walla
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Moses Lake
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Moscow
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Hayden
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Pullman
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
Moscow
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Moses Lake
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Kennewick
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Wenatchee
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(351 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(213 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston